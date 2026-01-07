Pearly-Thinaah, 2 men’s doubles pairs enter last 16 of Malaysia Open

Pearly Tan-M Thinaah will face a tough last 16 match against Indonesia’s Fabrian Dwipuji Kusuma-Meilysa Tras Puspitasari tomorrow. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : National women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M Thinaah booked their place in the last 16 of the Malaysia Open with an easy win over the Panda sisters from India today.

The world No 2 pair needed just 30 minutes to defeat Rutaparna Panda-Swetaparna Panda 21-11, 21-9 in the World Tour Super 1000 event at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur.

The victory marked a measure of redemption for Pearly-Thinaah, who were first-round casualties at last year’s Malaysia Open. It was also their second straight win over the Indian sisters.

The world championships runners-up are expected to have a tougher test against Indonesia’s Fabrian Dwipuji Kusuma-Meilysa Tras Puspitasari. However, they hold a perfect record against the Indonesian pair, having won all four of their previous meetings.

In the men’s doubles, world No 17 pair Wan Arif Wan Junaidi-Yap Roy King were in their element after defeating the Korean-Malaysian combination of Choi Sil Gyu-Goh V Shem 22-20, 21-12 in 38 minutes.

Arif-Roy King now face a daunting last-16 clash against India’s world No 3 pair and world championships bronze medallists Chirag Shetty–Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, whom they have yet to beat in three previous encounters.

In another first round match, Malaysia’s top men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik defeated American duo Chen Zhi Yi-Presley Smith 21-11, 21-19 in 35 minutes to book a spot in the last 16.

The world No 2 duo will meet either Chen Xu Jun-Liu Ya from China or Taiwanese pair Liu Kwang Heng-Yan Po Han tomorrow.