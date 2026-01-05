Cameroon end South Africa’s hopes to reach Afcon last eight

Cameroon’s players celebrate after winning the match against South Africa. (AFP pic)

RABAT : Goals either side of half-time by Junior Tchamadeu and Christian Kofane took Cameroon through to the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals at South Africa’s expense on Sunday as the Indomitable Lions edged their last-16 clash 2-1.

Tchamadeu opened the scoring in the 34th minute at Al Medina Stadium in Rabat, and teenage Bayer Leverkusen forward Kofane headed in the crucial second goal two minutes after half-time.

A late rally from South Africa saw Evidence Makgopa pull one back, but it is Cameroon who go through, and the five-time champions now play hosts Morocco in a heavyweight quarter-final on Friday.

They can go into that match in a relaxed mood, knowing all the pressure is on Morocco as they look to win a first Afcon title in 50 years in front of their home support.

For Cameroon, reaching the last eight means their Afcon is already a success after a chaotic build-up in which football federation president and Indomitable Lions legend Samuel Eto’o sacked coach Marc Brys, replacing him with David Pagou.

The new coach got the better of South Africa’s Hugo Broos, who had promised to show no mercy to Cameroon nine years after leading them to their last continental crown at the Cup of Nations in Gabon.

There will be major disappointment for Bafana Bafana, who finished third at the last Afcon two years ago in Ivory Coast, but they can console themselves by turning their attentions towards the upcoming World Cup.

Yet South Africa had chances to take an early lead, with Relebohile Mofokeng squandering a golden opportunity inside seven minutes.

Cameroon defender Che Malone failed to deal with a simple ball forward to leave Mofokeng in on goal, but the Orlando Pirates forward blazed over.

Lyle Foster then had the ball in the net only to be denied by the offside flag, and instead Cameroon went in front just after the half-hour mark.

When the South African defence could only partially clear a corner, the ball fell to Carlos Baleba on the edge of the area.

He took a touch and tried a shot which was deflected into the path of Tchamadeu, and the London-born full-back with Stoke City rolled home from close range.

That goal – confirmed after a long VAR check – was celebrated by the Cameroonian fans who made up the majority of the 14,127 crowd, with two-time Afcon winner as a player Eto’o among those in attendance.

South Africa would have been hoping for a strong start to the second half, but instead Cameroon scored again within two minutes of the restart.

Substitute Mahamadou Nagida crossed from the left, and Kofane headed in his second goal of the tournament so far.

Cameroon goalkeeper Devis Epassy then made good saves from Samukele Kabini and from a Teboho Mokoena free kick before Makgopa turned in a low cross by fellow substitute Aubrey Modiba on 88 minutes.

That set up a grandstand finish, but Cameroon nervously held on.