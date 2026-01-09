Another blow as Wei Chong-Kai Wun fail to enter semis

Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun have always found the Koreans to be difficult opponents, losing all six encounters with them so far. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : National men’s doubles shuttlers Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun fought their hearts out against South Korea’s world champions Kim Won Ho-Seo Seung Jae in the quarter-finals at the Malaysia Open but it was not good enough to stop the top seeds.

Won Ho-Seung Jae, the defending champions, were forced to dig deep to overcome the gritty Malaysian world No 5 pair in straight games of 21-17, 21-14 in a match lasting 40 minutes at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur.

The Koreans have always been difficult opponents for Wei Chong-Kai Wun, having beaten the Malaysians six times in as many meetings. However, Wei Chong-Kai Wun take home US$9,062 (RM36,892) as quarter-finalists in the World Tour Super 1000 championships.

Their defeat was a second heartbreak for the screaming Malaysian fans today after world mixed doubles champions Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei were also knocked out in the quarter-finals.

The only remaining Malaysians in the running for a semi-final berth are top men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik who will take on tough Indonesian duo Sabar Karyaman Gutama-Reza Pahlevi Isfahani later tonight.