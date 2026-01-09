World champs Tang Jie-Ee Wei out of Malaysia Open

Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei lost a closely contested three-game quarter-final lasting 67 minutes. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Reigning world mixed doubles champions Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei were knocked out of the Malaysia Open today, falling to a lower-ranked Hong Kong pair in a three-game quarter-final clash.

The Malaysians, ranked world No 4, lost to world No 8 pair Tang Chun Man-Tse Ying Suet 17-21, 21-17, 10-21 in 67 minutes at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil despite strong support from the home crowd.

Tang Jie-Ee Wei, who reached the semi-finals last year, rallied in the second game to force a decider, but their opponents held firm to win the match.

The two pairs have each won twice in their four encounters to date.

The winners of the doubles events will share US$107,000 (RM435,690) while the runners-up earn US$50,750 (RM206,650). Semi-finalists receive US$20,300 (RM82,640) and quarter-finalists US$9,062 (RM36,892).

Malaysia last won the mixed doubles event, through Teh Kew San-Ng Mei Ling, in 1962.