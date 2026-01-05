Atletico’s title hopes dented in Real Sociedad draw

Real Sociedad’s Goncalo Guedes (left) and Atletico Madrid’s Marcos Llorente tussle for the ball during the match. (EPA Images pic)

SAN SEBASTIEN : Atletico Madrid could only manage a 1-1 draw at Real Sociedad on Sunday, leaving them 11 points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona.

Diego Simeone’s side pulled level with third-placed Villarreal on 38 points but have played two more matches than them and lost more ground in the Spanish title race.

Alexander Sorloth headed Atletico ahead early in the second half but Goncalo Guedes levelled five minutes later to secure Real Sociedad’s American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo a point in his first game at the helm.

Hosts Real Sociedad started well, with Mikel Oyarzabal firing narrowly wide from a distance and Jan Oblak forced to tip away Brais Mendez’s drive.

Atletico, who have won just two of their last five league games, threatened sporadically but the Basque side were on top and almost took the lead before half-time.

Rojiblancos striker Sorloth headed into his own net but the goal was disallowed for offside against Mendez, who was standing in front of the Norwegian.

Five minutes into the second half, Sorloth nodded into the same goal, this time to send his team ahead from Giuliano Simeone’s cross.

Conor Gallagher should have doubled Atletico’s lead but fired wide of the near post when through on goal and was soon punished for it.

Guedes levelled for Real Sociedad after Takefusa Kubo darted into the box and fired the ball across for the unmarked Portuguese winger to finish.

Oblak made a smart low save to thwart Kubo and his opposite number, Alex Remiro, was also forced into action as Antoine Griezmann ran through but could only fire at the Spaniard from a tight angle.

Carlos Soler could have won it for La Real in stoppage time but bent a shot agonisingly wide of the far post, leaving his team 15th.