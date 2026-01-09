Vijay Singh, 62, to play PGA Tour in ‘26 thanks to obscure rule

A 2022 file image of Vijay Singh, who notched 66 career wins worldwide, including 34 on the PGA Tour. (EPA Images pic)

SUVA : Vijay Singh, who turns 63 in February, has decided to accept an exemption to play on the PGA Tour in 2026 after spending several years on the 50-and-older PGA Tour Champions.

Golf.com confirmed Thursday that the Fijian is using an eligibility rule that allows any player in the tour’s top 50 all-time money list to regain full status for a season of their choice.

A PGA Tour spokesperson told the outlet that Singh “will likely be eligible for the vast majority of full-field events,” though the big-money designated events are not on the table unless Singh plays exceptionally well and qualifies for them.

Singh has committed to the Sony Open in Hawaii that kicks off the 2026 season next week in Honolulu.

A three-time major champion, including the 2000 Masters, Singh has fared well on the PGA Tour Champions. His five victories on the senior circuit include the 2018 Senior Players Championship, a major.

Facing players half his age — and younger — will be another challenge altogether. The last time Singh played non-major PGA Tour events was in 2021, when he missed the cut at the Sony Open and the Honda Classic.

However, Singh did make the cut at the 2024 Masters, tying for 58th. He did not return to Augusta National in 2025 due to injury. As a former Masters champion, he has a lifetime invitation to Augusta.

Singh has 66 career wins worldwide, including 34 on the PGA Tour.