Anisimova targets third Slam final in a row after breakout year

Amanda Anisimova aimed to turn expectations into motivation at the Australian Open after back-to-back Grand Slam finals in 2025. (EPA Images pic)

MELBOURNE : A pumped-up Amanda Anisimova said Friday she will use expectation as motivation at the Australian Open after a breakthrough 2025 saw her make back-to-back Grand Slam finals.

The American was named the WTA’s most improved player last season, jumping 32 spots to her current world No 4, driven by powering into the Wimbledon and US Open deciders.

She was crushed 6-0, 6-0 at the All England Club by Iga Swiatek, but showed grit by bouncing back to beat the Polish six-time major winner in the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows.

Anisimova then took down Naomi Osaka in the semi-finals before pushing world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka hard in the final before losing 6-3, 7-6 (7/3).

“I’m coming off of a great year. A lot of confidence,” said the 24-year-old.

“I had a lot of great experiences last year, I played a lot of matches. Learned a lot about myself and things that I want to improve.

“Going into this year I’m just thinking about how I can get that extra edge, improve as an athlete. There are expectations, but I use them as motivation.”

After her first career appearance at the WTA Finals, Anisimova had a short off-season home in Miami before starting her year at the Brisbane International last week, losing in the round of 16.

She said her deep runs at Wimbledon and the US Open would prove invaluable as she attempts to make it three Grand Slam finals in a row.

“Just being in those positions for the first time, I think the second time around is always going to be a little easier,” she said.

“At least I have been in those spots that I kind of know what to expect.

“At the same time it’s a new Grand Slam. I’m just really taking it one match at a time.”