Osaka to be ‘aggressive’ in bid for third Australian Open title

Naomi Osaka showed glimpses of her brilliant best while reaching the US Open semi-finals last year. (EPA Images pic)

MELBOURNE : Naomi Osaka said Friday she wants to leave the Australian Open with no regrets and will go on the attack as she attempts to win the title for a third time.

The former world No 1 one from Japan has struggled for form, fitness and consistency since the last of her four Grand Slam titles five years ago.

She is now ranked 16 in the world but showed signs of her brilliant best in reaching the semi-finals at the US Open last year.

Osaka, the Melbourne champion in 2019 and 2021, said: “I just hope to be able to look back on this tournament however it ends and not have any regrets.”

Osaka, who faces Croatia’s Antonia Ruzic in the opening round, said that she is leaning on good memories of her past triumphs.

But she also believes she has improved in some aspects of her game and is pleased with her early season form despite defeat to Maria Sakkari at the United Cup this month, when she was battling illness.

“When I reflect on that match I just think about how I couldn’t breathe because I was coughing so much,” said the 28-year-old.

“Honestly, I just wanted to be more aggressive and kind of more assertive with my game.

“I feel like I think my defence is good now… I just want to play more aggressively.”

The Australian Open starts on Sunday.