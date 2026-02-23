Giroud’s penalty ends Lille’s winless run in Ligue 1

Lille’s Olivier Giroud scores the winning goal from the penalty spot against Angers at the Raymond Kopa Stadium. (Lille pic)

PARIS : Veteran striker Olivier Giroud’s penalty gave Lille a 1-0 win at Angers on Sunday which put them fifth and snapped a six-match winless streak in Ligue 1.

The 39-year-old former Arsenal and Chelsea forward fired a spot-kick into the bottom corner before the break to score his fifth league goal of the season.

A first win of 2026 sent Lille back into fifth place, three points behind Marseille and eight behind form side Lyon in the third and final direct Champions Leage qualifying spot.

“Above all it’s three points but that will do us all a lot of good mentally,” Lille captain Benjamin Andre said.

Fellow European hopefuls Rennes followed their 3-1 defeat of leaders Paris St-Germain last week with a 3-0 victory at Auxerre to stay level on points with Lille.

Nantes eased their relegation fears with a 2-0 home win over Le Havre, and Nice drew 3-3 with Lorient.

Lyon head to Strasbourg for Sunday’s late game on a run of seven straight wins in Ligue 1 and an eighth would put them just six points off leaders Paris Saint-Germain with 11 matches to go.

Brazilian teenager Endrick, on loan from Real Madrid, has scored five goals in his six games for Lyon since joining in January.