Hundreds protest violence against women in Mexico

People carry banners during a march to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women in Mexico City. (EPA Images pic)

MEXICO CITY : Hundreds of women protested in Mexico City on Tuesday against gender-based violence, which kills an average of 10 women or girls every day in Mexico, according to official data.

Mexican lawyer Alejandra Perez said she lives in fear every day since the violence she faced from her ex-partner temporarily left her disabled.

But the 37-year-old summoned the courage to join the protest to denounce the impunity of many perpetrators of gender-based violence in Mexico and marched holding a poster showing the man she accuses of attacking her.

“I filed a complaint against him three years ago, and this man is still at large,” she said of her daughter’s father. “The system is very slow. Unfortunately, many women have to conduct their own investigations.”

The UN reports that 70% of Mexican women over the age of 15 have experienced some form of aggression at least once in their lives.

Mexican parliamentary records indicate 3,430 women died violent deaths in Mexico in 2024, with 829 victims of femicide, a crime defined as murder motivated by a victim’s gender.

Mexico is experiencing a wave of feminist fervour fuelled by anger over the high number of assaults and the impunity of perpetrators.

President Claudia Sheinbaum recently launched a nationwide drive against sexual harassment and abuse after a shocking video of a man groping her brought the widespread issue into stark focus.

The country’s first woman leader presented a plan to ensure prison sentences for sexual abuse across Mexico and to encourage women to report incidents to police.

The 63-year-old leader was accosted as she walked through Mexico City when a seemingly drunk man put his arm around her shoulder, touched her hip and chest, and attempted to kiss her neck before a member of the president’s security detail pulled him away.