Mexico pushes law that would punish vape sales with jail time

Disposable vapes sold at a store, amid claims by lawmakers that Mexican law has allowed “misleading” advertising that targets children and adolescents. (EPA Images pic)

MEXICO CITY : Mexican lawmakers advanced legislation Tuesday that could establish penalties of up to eight years in prison for selling electronic cigarettes.

The proposed reform has been contentious, with supporters arguing it will protect the health of young people, and opponents countering that its ambiguity could leave vape users exposed to criminal punishment.

The vote followed a heated debate in which lawmaker Andres Cantu, a member of the opposition PRI party, brandished a vape from the podium and denounced the “confusing law” that might “put me in jail”.

Despite his protestations, the lower chamber of Congress approved the legislation by 324 votes to 129. It now goes to the Senate for consideration.

Loopholes in Mexican law have allowed the spread of “misleading” advertising that targets children and adolescents and suggests vaping is harmless, said Pedro Zenteno, a member of the ruling left-wing Morena party and one of the main proponents of the measure.

If the Senate approves the reform, Mexico could join a handful of countries with laws imposing criminal penalties related to vaping.

The number of vape users in Mexico rose from 975,000 in 2019 to 2.1 million in 2023, according to an official survey on smoking.