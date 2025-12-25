Saudi Arabia urges Yemen separatists to cede seized territory

Members of Yemen’s Sabahiha tribes in Lahj gathered during a rally to show support for the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council. (AFP pic)

RIYADH : Saudi Arabia, the main backer of Yemen’s internationally recognised government, said today that Yemeni separatists should return territory seized recently, adding that it seeks to deescalate tensions within the government camp.

The separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) is part of Yemen’s internationally recognised government, a patchwork of groups held together by their opposition to the Iran-backed Houthis, which rule much of the country’s north.

This month, the UAE-backed STC, which seeks to revive the formerly independent state of South Yemen, swept through swathes of the country, expelling other government forces and their allies in a move that sparked fears of secession and further instability.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia points out that the military movements in the governorates of (Hadramawt and Al-Mahra), recently conducted by the STC, were carried out unilaterally, and without the approval of the Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) nor in coordination with the Coalition’s leadership,” the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement.

“These movements resulted in an unjustified escalation that harmed the interests of the Yemeni people with all of its segments,” it added.

“The Kingdom remains hopeful that the public interest will prevail through ending the escalation by the STC and the withdrawal of its forces from the two governorate in an urgent and orderly manner,” it added.

A Saudi-Emirati military delegation visited Aden for talks earlier this month to ask the STC to return the two provinces it recently seized, the statement said, adding that Saudi efforts for de-escalation were ongoing.

A source close to the STC had told AFP at the time that the delegation asked them to withdraw from the newly-seized territory but that the group refused.

Yemen’s government and the eight-member PLC that heads it are split between figures backed by the kingdom, and the separatists and their allies, who are backed by the UAE.

The 11-year war in Yemen has pitted the Iran-backed rebels against the internationally-recognised government, backed by a Saudi-led coalition that includes the UAE.