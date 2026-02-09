Philippine VP Duterte faces third impeachment bid this month

Philippine vice president Sara Duterte is accused of graft and corruption over alleged misuse of public funds. (EPA Images pic)

MANILA : Philippine vice president Sara Duterte is facing her third impeachment complaint this month as political opponents revive efforts to remove her from office.

A group of Filipino lawyers and priests accused Duterte of graft and corruption over her alleged misuse of public funds. There was no immediate comment from Duterte, who called an earlier complaint against her “a piece of paper without any evidence”.

The complaint was endorsed by congresswoman Leila de Lima, a top critic of former president Rodrigo Duterte, the vice president’s father. The ex-leader is currently detained at the International Criminal Court in The Hague for alleged crimes committed during his war on drugs.