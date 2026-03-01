Iran welcomes Indonesia’s offer to mediate US-Iran conflict

Indonesia’s foreign ministry said on Saturday that president Prabowo Subianto was willing to travel to Tehran to carry out mediation if agreed by both parties. (EPA Images pic)

JAKARTA : Iran’s embassy in Jakarta said Sunday it welcomed Indonesia’s offer to mediate between Washington and Tehran, following US and Israeli strikes against Iran.

Indonesia’s foreign ministry said on Saturday that president Prabowo Subianto was willing to travel to Tehran to carry out mediation if agreed by both parties.

The Iranian embassy welcomes “the readiness of the President of the Republic of Indonesia to mediate in this conflict”, the mission said in a statement.

The embassy also “emphasized the importance of taking a firm stance by Indonesian officials in condemning the aggression and crimes of the United States and the Zionist regime of Israel”.

Iranian state television confirmed the death of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday, hours after US President Donald Trump said he had been killed.

The confirmation came after the US and Israel launched waves of air strikes Saturday against targets in Iran, prompting retaliation by the Islamic republic.

Trump said Sunday that Washington would hit Iran with “force that has never been seen before” if it retaliated against US and Israeli strikes.