Naza Italia to stop importing, distributing Maseratis in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA : Naza Italia Sdn Bhd will stop importing and distributing Maserati vehicles in Malaysia as part of its broader strategy to intensify its focus on core brands and emerging growth areas.

In a statement, Naza Italia said the strategy included a significant expansion of Suzuki Cars Malaysia’s network, strengthened customer service initiatives, investment in digital platforms, and active evaluation of new automotive brands, including electric vehicle mobility and regional opportunities in Asean.

“With a renewed strategy and clear direction, Naza Automotive Group is well positioned to lead its next era of growth, grounded in operational excellence, strong governance, and a commitment to delivering lasting value to customers, partners and stakeholders.”

Naza Italia said it had notified Maserati S.p.A. of its intention to discontinue their partnership in accordance with the contractual 180-day requirement.

It also expressed appreciation for the partnership cultivated with Maserati S.p.A. over the years.

Naza ended its partnership with Ferrari S.p.A. two years ago, citing a “non-alignment” of the Italian luxury car maker’s expectations with Naza’s strategy.