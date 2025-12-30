Kay Bin steps down as Zii Jia’s head coach

Despite not extending his contract, coach Yeoh Kay Bin (left) had agreed to remain by Lee Zii Jia’s side for the upcoming 2026 Malaysia Open. (Instagram pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Lee Zii Jia’s Team (Team LZJ) today confirmed its head coach Yeoh Kay Bin has decided not to extend his contract with the team as he seeks to pursue other opportunities in the coming year.

Team LZJ said Kay Bin had been a strong presence within the setup, particularly in supporting national men’s singles shuttler Zii Jia who had endured a season disrupted by multiple injuries.

“I have nothing but the utmost respect for coach Kay Bin, who has been by my side over the past year. I have learnt new things from him, and I am also frustrated by the limited opportunities to showcase what we had worked on in training.

“That is why I understand coach Kay Bin’s desire to seek something else for himself, and I wish him all the best,” Zii Jia said in a statement.

Kay Bin was appointed as the team’s head coach in December last year.

Despite not extending his contract, Kay Bin has agreed to remain by Zii Jia’s side for the upcoming 2026 Malaysia Open from Jan 6-11 at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil here.

Meanwhile, Team LZJ announced that former national men’s singles player Liew Daren has agreed to return to the team in a coaching capacity.

The team described Daren’s return as a welcomed addition, given his status as one of the pioneering members of Team LZJ.