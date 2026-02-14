Para shuttler Liek Hou scoops up 9th world title

Para badminton ace Cheah Liek Hou, a gold medallist in the 2024 Paralympics, won his 9th world title in Manama, Bahrain, today. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : National para badminton ace Cheah Liek Hou remained in a class of his own after successfully defending the men’s singles SU5 (physical impairment) title at the 2026 BWF para badminton world championships in Manama, Bahrain, today.

Liek Hou had little trouble sealing a 21-6, 21-11 victory over Taiwan’s Fang Jen Yu in 28 minutes, securing the ninth world title of his career. He had previously clinched the men’s singles SU5 crown in the biennial championships from 2005 to 2024.

The 2024 Paris Paralympics gold medallist has also amassed six men’s doubles SU5 world titles between 2005 and 2024.

Liek Hou has a chance to complete a double at this year’s world championships as he is also set to feature in the men’s doubles SU5 final tonight. The 37-year-old, who is partnering Faris Ahmad Azri, will face Taiwan’s Jen Yu and Pu Gui Yu.