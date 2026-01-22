Pearly-Thinaah power into Indonesia Masters quarter-finals

Pearly Tan-M Thinaah were the runners-up at the Indonesia Masters last year. (EPA Images pic)

PETALING JAYA : Pearly Tan-M Thinaah powered into the quarter-finals of the Indonesia Masters badminton tournament with a convincing win over a Taiwanese pair.

The world No 2 pair took only 27 minutes to win 21-13, 21-12 against Lin Xiao Min-Wang Yu Qiao in the second round at Istora Senayan in Jakarta today.

Pearly-Thinaah, who did not live up to expectations at the Malaysia Open and India Open over the last two weeks, will next meet either Kaho Osawa-Mai Tanabe from Japan or Korea’s Kim Yu Jung-Lee Yu Lim.

National women’s singles shuttler K Letshanaa created a major upset when she sent world No 12 Michelle Li packing in the second round to book a slot in the quarter-finals.

Letshanaa who is ranked world No 44, defeated the Canadian 21-14, 21-14 in just 35 minutes in the second round of the World Tour Super 500 tournament.

Yesterday, Letshanaa beat Taiwan’s Hsu Wen Chi in the opening round.

She will take on Taiwan’s Huang Yu Hsun in the quarter-finals tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Malaysian mixed doubles pair Hoo Pang Ron-Cheng Su Yin’s run ended in the hands of China’s world No 6 duo Guo Xin Wa-Chen Fang Hui.

The Chinese pair won 21-13, 21-19 to book a quarter-final slot.

With this, world champions Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei are the only Malaysian representatives in the quarter-finals of the mixed doubles.