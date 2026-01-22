Zii Jia fails to clear 2nd round of Indonesia Masters

Lee Zii Jia will return to action at the Thailand Masters next week. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : National singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia’s comeback was dealt another setback when he was eliminated in the second round of the Indonesia Masters by 44th-ranked Thai player Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul today.

Zii Jia, currently ranked world No 103 due to a six-month absence from the World Tour circuit last year, started well by taking the first game but eventually lost 21-15, 17-21, 8-21 in 56 minutes at Istora Senayan in Jakarta.

The Paris Olympics bronze medallist, who exited in the opening rounds of the Malaysia Open two weeks ago and the India Open last week, will return to action at the Thailand Masters next week.

Zii Jia is facing an uphill battle to return to top form following his six-month layoff due to ankle and back injuries.