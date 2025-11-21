Rewind: 5 TV shows that charmed the world

Over two decades since its finale, ‘Friends’ remains an iconic sitcom. (Friends TV Show Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Before streaming services took over, families gathered around the television to catch their favourite shows.

For many, it was the weekly highlight – a reason to hurry home after work and gobble up dinner just in time for the show. And for those who couldn’t, there was always the trusty video cassette recorder!

On World Television Day, FMT Lifestyle takes a trip down memory lane with five television shows that have captured the hearts of many.

1.‘Friends’

“Friends” remains one of television’s most beloved sitcoms, thanks to its relatable storylines, sharp humour and the chemistry among its cast.

Its premise was simple: a tight-knit group of friends navigating life, love and work in New York.

Whether it was Ross and Rachel’s on-again, off-again romance, Monica and Chandler’s friendship turned marriage, or Phoebe and Joey’s lovable quirks, the show kept viewers laughing, crying and even humming the theme song “I’ll Be There for You”.

For the decade it aired, viewers felt as though they, too, were part of the gang.

The show catapulted its stars – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer – to global fame.

And who can forget Aniston’s “The Rachel” haircut, considered to be one of the most famous hairstyles in history.

The series finale reportedly drew some 52 million viewers in the US, making it the most watched entertainment telecast in six years.

2. ‘Doogie Howser, MD’

Neil Patrick Harris received a Golden Globe nomination for his role as Dr Douglas ‘Doogie’ Howser. (Doogie Howser MD Facebook pic)

Before there was “Young Sheldon”, there was “Doogie Howser, MD”. The series followed the life of young prodigy, Dr Douglas “Doogie” Howser (Neil Patrick Harris), who becomes a doctor while still in his teens.

It blended medical drama with coming-of-age humour as Doogie balanced saving lives with school lessons, friendships and other adolescent woes.

The series also explored social issues such as racism, AIDS and gang violence. Viewers were drawn to Howser’s nightly computer diary entries, which reflected the lessons he learnt along the way.

Harris’s performance in the series earned him a Golden Globe nomination for “Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy”.

3. ‘Full House’

Think your house is crowded? ‘Full House’ takes it to another level. (Full House Facebook pic)

“Full House” followed Danny Tanner (Bob Saget), a widowed father who recruits his brother-in-law, Jesse Katsopolis (John Stamos), and childhood best friend, Joey Gladstone (Dave Coulier) to help raise his three young daughters – DJ, Stephanie and Michelle.

Under one lively San Francisco roof, the trio navigated parenting mishaps that often led to hilarious moments.

Running from the late 1980s to mid-1990s, the wholesome series charmed viewers with its family values and gentle humour – though some critics found it saccharine.

Popular characters included the adorable Michelle (played by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen) and the effortlessly cool Uncle Jesse. DJ was played by Candace Cameron Bure.

A sequel series, “Fuller House”, premiered on Netflix in 2016, featuring the next generation of Tanners.

4. ‘Mind Your Language’

The colourful cast of ‘Mind Your Language’ brought smiles to countless viewers. (Mind Your Language – Sitcom Tales Facebook pic)

Set in a London adult education college, the British sitcom “Mind Your Language” followed an earnest English teacher, Jeremy Brown (Barry Evans), who had his hands full teaching a lively, multicultural group of foreign students.

Their cultural quirks, language mishaps and playful banter turned every lesson into comedic chaos – and made the sitcom memorable.

Popular characters included Ali (Dino Shafeek), an enthusiastic Pakistani and Su-Lee, whose broken English and Mao Zedong quotes kept many in stitches. Fun fact: Su-Lee was played by Penang-born actress, Lim Pik-Sen.

Penang-born actress, Lim Pik-Sen, played Su-Lee in the sitcom. (YouTube pic)

5. ‘Under One Roof’

‘Under One Roof’ was a beloved Singaporean English-language sitcom. (Heritage SG Memories Facebook pic)

Singaporean sitcom “Under One Roof” followed the lives of the Tan family and their colourful neighbours in a housing and development board (HDB) flat.

At the heart of the series is patriarch Tan Ah Teck, a mini mart owner known for his long-winded moral stories. Thankfully, he is balanced by his more grounded wife, Dolly.

Alongside their three children, the family – and their ever-present neighbours – charmed viewers with its relatable family dynamics and multiracial cast.

Tan was portrayed by the award-winning bilingual comedian, Moses Lim, who passed away in February this year at the age of 75.