TikTok’s #ThinkTwice Parental Advisory promotes digital youth wellbeing

The #ThinkTwice Parental Advisory offers guardians practical guidance on how to safeguard their teens’ digital experiences. (TikTok pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : In conjunction with World Children’s Day, TikTok launched the #ThinkTwice Parental Advisory that provides guardians with practical guidance to safeguard their teens’ digital experiences.

Part of TikTok’s ongoing #ThinkTwice digital literacy campaign, this particular initiative was launched in partnership with the Communications and Multimedia Content Forum of Malaysia (Content Forum) and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

Firdaus Fadzil, TikTok Malaysia head of public policy, said the parental advisory would help parents play an active role in safeguarding their teens’ digital experiences by utilising the platform’s robust safety measures.

“Bullying, peer pressure, mental health struggles, and harmful habits predate even the internet. Parents and guardians are the primary source of guidance for youths because they are the closest to their children and know their needs best.

“Hence, we aim to empower parents by equipping them with knowledge and tools to raise digital natives responsibly so that our youths will be better prepared to navigate the online world safely,” Firdaus added.

Firdaus Fadzil, TikTok Malaysia head of public policy says the #ThinkTwice initiative aims to empower parents to raise digital natives responsibly. (TikTok pic)

Mediha Mahmood, CEO of Content Forum, echoed the sentiment. “Online safety is not about disproportionately removing teens’ access from digital spaces. The internet only mirrors social issues that we already face offline,” Mediha said.

She added that #ThinkTwice empowered parents to nurture creativity alongside caution by encouraging healthy routines and facilitating meaningful discussions with their teens.

Meanwhile, MCMC said the initiative complemented their own ongoing Kempen Internet Selamat.

It said platforms such as TikTok played a crucial role in safeguarding users while respecting the internationally recognised rights of children to access information and express their views in ways that were age-appropriate and consistent with the country’s efforts to strengthen online safety standards.

Here are three key practical tips about the #ThinkTwice Parental Advisory

1. Supervise your teens’ digital activities

With the Family Pairing feature on the TikTok app, parents can link with their teens’ accounts for greater visibility of their account activities.

on the TikTok app, parents can link with their teens’ accounts for greater visibility of their account activities. Once linked, parents will be notified when their teens upload a public video, story, or photo on TikTok.

when their teens upload a public video, story, or photo on TikTok. It also allows parents to monitor their teens’ app usage patterns on TikTok with the Screen Time Dashboard .

. This enables parents to stay informed and decide when to start open conversations with their teens, without disrupting their creativity or independence.

Additionally, TikTok’s Safety By Design principles ensure that users under 16 have private accounts by default and limited features, while those under 13 are not permitted to create an account.

2. Customise settings based on your teens’ digital journey

3. Have open conversations about digital literacy

The final step in fostering digital wellbeing is for parents to maintain an open and ongoing dialogue with their teens.

It is essential to hear directly from teens about any emerging trends, risks, or uncomfortable experiences they encounter online.

Parents can use insights from Family Pairing to guide discussions about sensitive topics, while helping their teens understand safe interactions and how to use tools such as blocking or reporting .

or . Regular conversations allow parents to adapt as their teen’s digital journey evolves, including staying aware of emerging risks and new forms of circumvention.

With TikTok’s #ThinkTwice knowledge hub, parents and teens are further equipped with accessible resources to strengthen digital literacy and discernment, covering areas like scam prevention and mental health awareness .

For more information, visit TikTok’s #ThinkTwice digital literacy in-app knowledge hub.

For TikTok’s Family Pairing feature, visit its step-by-step guide.