5 things first-time parents should remember about newborns

If you’re overwhelmed by your crying baby, it’s fine to leave them in a safe place for a few minutes while you step back and collect yourself. (Envato Elements pic)

Congratulations, you’re going to be a new parent! Now, take a long, deep breath, because you’re also going to be in for the most rewarding roller-coaster ride of a lifetime.

Whether you’re a pregnant mama enthusiastically deciphering new jargon, or a worried parent-to-be panicking at the thought of being responsible for another life in under nine months, we’ve got you.

Read on for some invaluable parenting advice, and check back in tomorrow for part two of this article, which covers five baby-care skills you should know!

1. Brace yourselves for the crying

Bawling babies are a given, especially during those early months when crying is the only way a baby can communicate their needs. Experts suggest trying different soothing techniques and keeping a record of when and for how long your baby cries, to identify patterns and determine their requirements.

If your baby cries excessively or inconsolably without any discernible reason, it might be a sign that they are unwell or colicky. If this is the case, speak to your baby’s paediatrician.

Tip: If you feel overwhelmed by your crying baby, remember that it’s perfectly fine to leave them in a safe place, such as a cot, for a few minutes, so you can step back and collect yourself.

2. Newborns grow very, very quickly

It can be tempting to buy everything in the baby store for your precious little newborn, but seasoned parents know better! It’s likely that the adorable RM200 onesie you’ve been eyeing will be worn just once or twice before it’s thrown into the storage cupboard.

Tip: Indulge in one or two splurges, accept hand-me-downs from friends, and shop for preloved items, especially when it comes to clothes.

3. Take care of yourselves

It’s normal to jump into the fray of attending to your newborn – but remember to also think about the mama who just went through pregnancy and labour! Postpartum depression and anxiety are common, and it’s crucial to prioritise your mental health throughout this process.

Tips: Look for a parenting support group before your baby arrives, and don’t be afraid of reaching out for help when you need it.

Create a mental health postpartum plan with your partner, which can include a list of people to call for help, meal prep options, and a schedule for self-care activities.

Swaddling your baby can help keep them feeling warm and snuggly, especially on colder nights. (Envato Elements pic)

4. Keep sleeping time safe

There may be nothing cuter than a peaceful baby fast asleep, all snuggled up between blankets and pillows – but this is not recommended for infants below a year old. Create a safe sleep environment to reduce the risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

Place your baby on their back and in their own cot by themselves, using a firm flat surface with a tightly fitted sheet, and remove everything from the sleep area, including bumper cots and beddings.

Tip: If you’re worried your newborn will get cold at night, swaddling can be introduced for that warm and snuggly feel. But as soon as your baby shows signs of rolling over, transition away from swaddling.

5. Search engines don’t have all the answers

Google may often appear to be the all-knowing source of answers to those countless new-parent-and-baby questions. But remember, there is no one-size-fits-all, “correct” way of parenting.

So, have fun learning what works for your unique family, and enjoy the little wins along the way!

Tips: The perfect parent doesn’t exist, so treat yourself with compassion and kindness and give yourself time to learn with your child.

Make sure to equip yourself with the basic caretaking skills that are medically recommended for the first few months of your baby’s life.

This article was written by Elaine Yeoh for makchic, a Malaysian-based online site for chic, curious, and spirited parents. Since 2013, makchic has been providing trustworthy and authentic family-related content. For diverse stories of parenthood that inform, support and uplift all families, visit makchic.com and follow them on Instagram and Facebook.

