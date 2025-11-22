Suit up anytime, anywhere with Alfian’s bespoke artistry

Hafeez Alfian Rahmat has been in the fashion industry for 11 years.

PETALING JAYA : A bespoke suit, crafted by a tailor after weeks of close collaboration with a client, is like an autobiography that reveals the wearer’s personality.

This is the philosophy of Hafeez Alfian Rahmat, who creates custom suits using his clients’ physical dimensions and posture – a highly technical interpretation of each individual that ensures no two suits are the same.

“Everyone has a different body shape. When you wear a suit, it’s not just about comfort – it has to sit neatly on your body. Only then will your profile look complete,” said the 31-year-old.

Forced to close his boutique after the pandemic, Alfian decided to meet clients directly in the field, following in the footsteps of travelling tailors of old.

Armed with a suitcase filled with tools, the solo designer brings his brand Alfian & The Suits directly to customers. “It doesn’t matter where they are – all that matters is that the client is comfortable,” he said.

In consultation with the client, Alfian meticulously covers design choices, fabrics, linings, buttons and, most importantly, measurements.

“The client can request anything according to their taste – the kind of suit they want, the cut, and the details they’d like to add,” he explained.

When it comes to quality service, a client’s time and comfort are top priorities.

That said, Alfian personally favours the casual yet polished “American preppy” style – a classic, clean aesthetic rooted in Ivy League and traditional sportswear, featuring a mix of casual and formal elements.

He shared that the front panel of the suit alone takes at least 48 hours to complete, while the entire outfit can take up to three weeks.

The process includes a baste fitting – a session for checking and adjusting – followed by a forward fitting, when the suit takes its final shape.

With prices ranging from RM1,880 to RM25,000, Alfian’s hope is for everyone to be able to own a high-quality suit.

“Many Malaysians wear suits the wrong way, especially in terms of the cut and the coat length, which often don’t match their body shape,” he noted.

“That is why I advise clients on styles that suit them, so they don’t waste their time and money. It needs to be worth their while.”

Hafeez onstage at Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week in 2019.

The Johor native said his interest in suit design began when he was 15, inspired by the sharp style of English ska musicians.

After finishing school, Alfian moved to Kuala Lumpur and studied at SML Fashion Academy. Since 2015, his brand has been showcased at local and international fashion events, often worn by celebrities.

For Alfian, the most satisfying moment comes when a client puts on a fully completed suit: after weeks of shaping and sewing, the outfit is presented to its owner not just as an item of clothing but as a reflection of their ideal self.

“They feel the difference. The suit doesn’t just sit neatly – it moves with them. It’s a long-term investment, an heirloom piece that boosts confidence the day it is worn and lasts a lifetime.”

