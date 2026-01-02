How Saza turned creativity into purpose

Ku Sazariah Ku Ibrahim finds joy and satisfaction in handcrafting her products and growing her brand, KS craft. (Women’s Development Department pic)

PETALING JAYA : While many women in their 50s contemplate slowing down, Ku Sazariah Ku Ibrahim, 59, did the opposite. She started her own handicraft brand, KS craft.

Today, she crochets handbags, purses and keychains, along with accessories and home décor items made from bamboo and coconut shells.

“I started this business as a way to earn an income from home. At my age, it’s important to have savings, because we don’t know what the future holds,” said the single mother from Jempol, Negeri Sembilan.

But what began as a practical move has since become a meaningful chapter in her life – one filled with purpose, creativity and the joy of doing something she truly loves.

“I feel at peace when I’m creating and it helps take my mind off my worries. Through my work, I’m able to express what I feel inside,” said Saza.

Saza’s crochet bags are meticulously crafted, reflecting her creativity and attention to detail. (Ku Sazariah Ku Ibrahim pic)

She picked up crocheting in primary school. Taught by her mother, she recalled making table mats and television covers for their home long before the craft became a business venture.

Her curiosity later led her to experiment with coconut shells and bamboo, and although working with both materials was new to her, she quickly grew to love them.

“When you enjoy what you do and others value your work, it brings you happiness. And that’s motivating,” she said.

Before this, life looked quite different for her. For years, Saza ran a small home-based food business while raising her four children, even working in a boarding school canteen at one time.

Over time, however, she realised that the long hours in the canteen weren’t for her, so she considered building something of her own. She hasn’t looked back since.

Saza showing off her bamboo handicraft to the Tengku Ampuan of Pahang, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah (extreme left), during the Community Craft Carnival 2025. (Malaysian Handicraft Development Corporation Negeri Sembilan branch pic)

With her children now grown and living their own lives, running KS craft keeps her active and fulfilled. The flexibility of working from home, she added, allows her to craft at her own pace, while still enjoying a sense of purpose and independence.

She currently promotes her products on social media, joins craft festivals and sets up booths whenever there’s an opportunity. Beyond sales, these events have opened the door for her to meet new people and make friends.

A turning point came when she joined the Khadijah Artisans Mentoring Programme (KAMP). A collaboration between the Khadijah International Waqf (L) Foundation and Persatuan Pembangunan Artisans (PPA), the programme empowers craftswomen from low-income backgrounds by providing the guidance to succeed, and the support to widen the distribution channels for their products.

This bracelet and key chain made from coconut shells reflect Saza’s flair for transforming natural materials into beautiful products. (Ku Sazariah Ku Ibrahim pic)

For Saza, a graduate of the programme, the experience has been nothing short of transformative, and she is deeply grateful to have been selected.

“I’ve gained so much knowledge, and it has boosted my confidence in running my business,” she shared.

“I’ve become bolder and no longer doubt myself.”

From learning how to package her products more attractively to setting appropriate prices and identifying new ways to promote them, Saza is now looking forward to the future with optimism.

She has also ventured into eco-printing and plans to introduce more products soon.

Saza’s creations include this charming gift set – an exquisitely crafted woven bamboo box and an eco-print t-shirt. (Ku Sazariah Ku Ibrahim pic)

As she reflects on her business venture, her sense of gratitude is clear. What started as a quiet dream has now grown into something larger – a reminder that new doors can open at any age.

To women wondering if it’s too late to start something new, she said: “If we’re willing to work hard, we shouldn’t worry about age. After all, when we do something we love, it brings joy, lifts our spirits and keeps our minds active.”

To purchase these products, send Saza a WhatsApp message at 013-675 7901.

Read more about the Khadijah Artisans Mentoring Programme and its artisans here.