Sacred wood and quiet strength at Johor craft festival

Wan Fitrah believes nature is a trust from Allah that is meant to be used wisely and respectfully. (Bernama pic)

JOHOR BAHRU : The scent of forest wood, the soft shimmer of prayer beads, and the gleam of traditional swords drew curious crowds to the Fitrah Alam booth at the Johor Craft Festival 2025, where craftsmanship met faith, heritage and healing.

For Wan Fitrah, 51, founder of Fitrah Alam, each handcrafted piece carries a deeper meaning – rooted in the belief that nature is a trust from Allah that is meant to be used wisely and respectfully, not merely as ornamentation but also as a form of support for well-being and protection.

He believes Allah created wood, stone and metal for human benefit, with every type of wood possessing its own unique qualities and virtues.

“In Islamic healing, we use this wood as an energy enhancer. These beneficial woods are used as a means to recovery – as remedies, protection against spirits, and against toxins,” he told Bernama when met at the festival at Padang Akasia, Angsana Mall here last month.

The materials include an array of rainforest woods, such as black kemuning, reverse rattan, elephant taming wood, king wood, nibong, bertam shoots, black antidote wood, la’qa, luz, ebony, kekabu core, pasung, ciku core, bamboo tikam kayu, tas, gemunggal, solid bamboo, warrior core, nagasari, and flower charcoal.

Wan Fitrah said each type of wood has been carefully studied and categorised according to its function through in-depth research that began in 2010, turning his craft into a journey of knowledge spanning more than 15 years.

“Black kemuning and black antidote wood are used as primary remedies for illness, witchcraft and poison, while king wood helps strengthen bones and joints because it contains natural oils,” he explained.

“Then there are defensive types, such as nibong or bertam shoots, which fall into the protective category for safeguarding ourselves from dangerous animals. So, every wood has its own benefits and purpose,” he added as visitors examined his collection with interest.

These items reflect a blend of heritage, craftsmanship and Islamic healing traditions. (Bernama pic)

From these carefully sourced materials, Wan Fitrah crafts swords, walking sticks, pendants, bracelets, rings, prayer beads and oils – each item individually made, giving every piece its own character and value.

Prices range from as low as RM5 to several hundred ringgit, depending on the wood used, level of craftsmanship, and perceived spiritual significance.

“All my products are different from others because they have already been recited with ruqyah,” he said, stressing that the items are only a medium and that true protection comes solely with Allah’s permission.

Wan Fitrah, who is originally from Kelantan, shared that his early knowledge of woodcraft was inherited from his wife’s family in Pahang, before being deepened through further study and eventually shared with a wider audience.

The father of four said festivals such as the Johor Craft Festival are not just marketplaces but important platforms for preserving and passing on traditional knowledge to younger generations.

“I really like these craft exhibitions because they allow us to showcase our products, and I hope more programmes like this will be organised,” he said with a smile as visitors lingered over the display.

The Johor Craft Festival 2025 concluded on Dec 29.