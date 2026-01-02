Sleeping Buddha in Tumpat symbolises religious, ethnic tolerance

The 41m Sleeping Buddha at Wat Photivihan in Kampung Jambu, Kelantan attracts domestic and international visitors while serving as a centre for Buddhist worship. (Bernama pic)

TUMPAT : Did you know that Kelantan is home to the world’s third-largest Sleeping Buddha statue? Located in Kampung Jambu, the 41m-long Buhdda has welcomed visitors to Wat Photivihan since the 1970s, becoming a popular attraction for both domestic and international tourists.

But the role of the statue and the templegoes beyond serving Buddhist devotees, particularly those of Siamese descent. It has also acted as a refuge during floods, and as a meeting place where people of different races and faiths gather, while generating livelihood opportunities for small traders from nearby villages.

Chief Monk Soon Kok Wai, 57, better known as Phrawai, said the Siamese Buddhist wat is believed to be more than 300 years old and has been led by six chief monks to date.

Formerly known as Wat Pokok Bhodi, it was named after the oldest Bodhi tree in Kelantan, brought from Sri Lanka about a century ago.

Construction of the Buddha statue began in 1973, inspired by then chief monk Phra Khru Prasas Prachakorn (Lee Ah Guan). It was completed in 1979 with contributions from local craftsmen, village architects, and the spirit of gotong-royong among surrounding communities.

The statue measures 41.15m in length, 10.67m in height, and 10.36m in width. The full complex was completed in 1984 at a cost of RM1.2 million.

A protective roof now shields it from weather erosion, and the site includes standing and seated Buddha statues as well as 800 ash storage niches for devotees.

Community ties, tourism appeal

Phrawai said the reclining Buddha symbolises reverence for the sacrifices of Gautama Buddha and the teachings of the Dhammapada, emphasising peace and moderation.

A monk lighting candles at Wat Photivihan as part of daily rituals that honour Buddhist teachings and traditions. (Bernama pic)

“It also strengthens bonds among devotees as the wat becomes a centre for worship, celebrations and consensus-building. Noble values such as unity, humanity and mutual respect are strongly emphasised,” he said.

Wat Photivihan hosts key events for the Siamese and Buddhist communities, particularly during Songkran or the Water Festival in April, drawing more than 500 participants annually, including tourists. Free religious and Thai language classes are also offered to the younger generation.

The wat receives an average of 20,000 visitors each year, including school groups and foreign tourists from the United States, Europe and Southeast Asia. Local stalls sell traditional Siamese delicacies and fresh coconut water to visitors.

Phrawai further said that the temple reflects Malaysia’s tolerant spirit, noting that “Muslims, Chinese, Siamese – everyone comes here. During floods or gotong-royong, everyone helps. There’s no difference”.

Residents echo this sentiment. Kampung Ana’s Hamzah Yusoff, 73, said villagers often help tourists find their way during ceremonies, while Che Hasim Yaacob, 67, said the Sleeping Buddha has become part of the district’s identity and a source of income.

Village head Chua Nancy highlighted the wat’s role in fostering understanding of Siamese culture and supporting tourism. During official events, residents collaborate to manage food, security, parking and visitor routes.

Phrawai hopes Wat Photivihan will continue to be preserved as part of Kelantan’s cultural heritage and as a spiritual tourism product.

“What matters most is that all races stay united. If there’s a problem, we resolve it together,” he said, noting that the wat represents centuries of interfaith harmony built through mutual respect, gotong-royong and understanding of different cultures.