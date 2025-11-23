4 baby-care skills all new parents should know

Your baby’s umbilical cord stump will usually stay attached for five to 15 days – let it fall off naturally. (Envato Elements pic)

As you eagerly await the arrival of your baby, know that parenthood will be full of ups and downs. Every experience is an opportunity to grow and become a better parent – it’s going to be an amazing, if challenging, journey ahead with your little bundle of joy!

With this in mind, here are four baby-care skills all first-time parents should know, supplementing yesterday’s tips on things all mums and dads should remember about newborns.

1. Umbilical cord care

Your baby’s cord stump will usually stay attached for five to 15 days. Over this time, the cord will dry, shrink, turn black (it will look like a tiny, shrivelled raisin) and eventually fall off.

Don’t pull the cord stump off, even if it looks like it will come off easily – just let nature take its course.

Tips: Use water and cotton swabs or pads to clean the stump and dry it carefully. If urine or faeces gets on the stump, use mild soap to help clean it off.

Let the cord sit out of the nappy so it dries in the air, and don’t cover the stump with plasters, as this restricts airflow around it.

2. Oral health

It’s important to start practising good oral hygiene even before your baby’s first tooth comes in. This is because bacteria and germs can still accumulate in their mouth, which may cause gum disease and tooth decay in the future.

Furthermore, your bubs will not produce as much saliva in the first few months, making it harder for their little mouths to naturally wash away milk residue.

Tip: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wiping your baby’s gums twice a day after feeding – once in the morning after the first feed, and another right before bedtime, to clear away cavity-causing bacteria and sugars.

By cleaning your baby’s gums, you will also be able to help ease teething discomfort, while getting them used to the feeling of having their mouth cleaned. This will make the transition to toothbrushing much smoother in future, and establish the foundations of good dental habits.

3. Diapering

Newborns can go through eight to 12 diapers a day, so make sure you have plenty of diapers on hand. That said, every baby has a unique body structure, so refrain from investing in a carload of newborn diaper deals before you pop.

Try out different brands first to find out what works best. Baby exhibitions are full of free diaper samples!

Newborn babies to not need to be bathed every day, as this would strip their skin of natural oils and cause dryness or irritation. (Envato Elements pic)

To prevent diaper rash, change your baby’s diapers regularly. Keep your baby’s bottom dry and comfortable by changing their nappies before or after every feed, and whenever your baby has had a poo.

Tip: Use a diaper ointment with zinc oxide to prevent and heal rashes. If your baby has severe diaper rash, layer it on like you are frosting a cake. There is no need to remove the cream with each diaper change – just clean all of it off at the end of the day.

4. Bath time

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends bathing your baby only 24 hours after birth. This is to protect their delicate skin, encourage bonding and breastfeeding, and maintain their body temperature and blood sugar levels.

Newborn babies also do not need to be bathed every day, as it can strip their skin of natural oils and cause dryness or irritation.

Tip: Give your newborn a bath only two to three times a week, until he or she becomes more mobile. A quick “top and tail” clean will do on other days, where only certain parts of your baby are wiped, ideally with a gentle washcloth.

This article was written by Elaine Yeoh for makchic, a Malaysian-based online site for chic, curious, and spirited parents. Since 2013, makchic has been providing trustworthy and authentic family-related content. For diverse stories of parenthood that inform, support and uplift all families, visit makchic.com and follow them on Instagram and Facebook.

Click here to read the original article, and read more makchic stories published by FMT Lifestyle here.