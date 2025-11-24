Tunku Azizah joins Kiwanis Kuantan’s silver jubilee celebration

Tengku Ampuan of Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah happily posing for photos during Kiwanis Kuantan’s 25th Silver Jubilee Fundraising Dinner. (Kesultanan Pahang pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Kiwanis Club of Kuantan’s 25th Silver Jubilee Fundraising Dinner yesterday took on a special significance when the Tengku Ampuan of Pahang, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, graced the celebration.

Held at the Zenith Hotel in Kuantan, the event – themed “Love, Hope and Empowerment” – drew guests of various ages, races and backgrounds, which delighted the former queen.

The warm and down-to-earth royal mingled easily with the crowd, even joining them on stage to sing and dance. She especially won over the children, some of whom sat on her lap, while others hugged her and held her hand.

Tunku Azizah delighted guests by singing and dancing along with them. (Kesultanan Pahang pic)

“They asked me to dance with them, hugging me and asking for pictures. Something stirred in my heart – it felt like a calling for my next duty, to be with these special people,” Tunku Azizah told FMT Lifestyle.

Since its establishment 25 years ago, the Kiwanis Club of Kuantan has established a centre to support children with learning disabilities, as well as equip older youths with practical skills training. The organisation is part of the global Kiwanis International community.

The Tengku Ampuan visiting booths and displays to learn more about the organisation’s programmes. (Kesultanan Pahang pic)

Earlier, the Tengku Ampuan was presented with a beautiful painting made by children from the organisation. She also spent time visiting booths showcasing their handicrafts, including artwork and bags.

The celebration, attended by some 520 adults and children, culminated in a cake-cutting ceremony to mark the organisation’s anniversary.

The royal brought smiles to many faces with her warmth. (Kesultanan Pahang pic)

“We are truly honoured by Her Majesty’s presence, and we are inspired by her support and her belief in what we do,” Kiwanis Club of Kuantan president Ann Juee Kee told FMT Lifestyle.

“Her presence shows that she cares – that special children are not forgotten and they have a place in society. That is exactly what we want the children to feel.”

Learn more about the Kiwanis Club of Kuantan on Facebook and Instagram.