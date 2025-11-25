Men in their 30s ‘facing silent cardiac threat’

Contrary to popular belief, heart attacks don’t just happen to the elderly. (Envato Elements pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : A silent cardiac crisis is emerging among Malaysian men in their 20s and 30s, with many only learning of their condition after suffering a heart attack, stroke, or during routine blood tests, medical experts caution.

Consultant interventional cardiologist Dr Richard Chan Tze Ming and consultant emergency physician Dr Lim Eu Jack say they are seeing a worrying increase in younger patients with serious heart conditions.

“Heart problems are no longer just an ‘uncle’s disease’. We’re seeing more young adults coming in numbers,” Chan said.

The National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) 2023 revealed that over 33% or 7.6 million Malaysians are living with high cholesterol, even as cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death among Malaysian men, accounting for 17.6% of male deaths this year alone.

Sharing that the youngest patient he has seen with a serious heart attack was in their early 30s, Lim stressed that many men only discover they have high blood pressure or undiagnosed diabetes after arriving at the emergency room.

According to Chan, dyslipidemia, or abnormal blood lipid levels, can affect anyone regardless of age: studies have found that familial hypercholesterolemia affects about one in 100 people, or 320,000 Malaysians, which is higher than the global average.

While diet contributes to cholesterol levels, genetics also plays a significant role. “Some people are genetically wired to produce more bad cholesterol, even if they exercise and eat clean. That’s why we see patients who hardly eat oily food but still end up with high cholesterol.

“It’s not just about what you eat, it’s about how your body works,” Chan explained.

He emphasised that lifestyle factors are worsening the problem among younger men. “Even after exercising, many young people head to mamak stalls or fast-food outlets. Processed food, reused cooking oil and trans fats all increase low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol,” he added.

Some heart attacks happen without the telltale chest discomfort, so if you’re unsure, it’s best to seek medical attention without delay. (Envato Elements pic)

Lim also highlighted that high cholesterol often goes undetected in emergency settings, as it requires fasting and is not routinely tested.

“Conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes can go silent for years, which is why regular health screening is so important,” he said.

“A blood test and blood pressure check can quickly reveal issues like high cholesterol, diabetes, or hypertension. Knowing your numbers is the first step to taking control. These are modifiable risk factors and, if managed early, we can prevent serious complications like heart attacks and strokes.”

Chan advised that individuals should not wait until symptoms appear, and that those with a family history of high cholesterol, who are overweight, or who smoke should undergo screening as early as in their 20s.

He added that patients with very high cholesterol may require medication as lifestyle changes alone may not be sufficient, stressing the importance of moderation rather than strict dietary restrictions.

“Does this mean giving up all your favourite food? Not at all. I always tell patients, don’t deprive yourself. Eat in moderation. A healthy lifestyle must be sustainable. If you go too strict, you’ll rebound and overeat later,” he said.

Both specialists agreed that early intervention is key: regardless of age whether a man is in his late 20s or mid-40s, the message remains the same.

“Start screening early. Your heart health doesn’t wait. The best gift you can give yourself is awareness and action before it’s too late,” Chan concluded.