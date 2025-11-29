Plunge into the depths of love with ‘The Swimming Instructor’

Presented by The Actors Studio Theatre Seni Rakyat, ‘The Swimming Instructor’ features Tania Ashwini, Andy Poon and Kai Chalmers. (Tat Chin pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : In 2009, “The Swimming Instructor”, a play by Singaporean playwright Desmond Sim, made a splash on Malaysian shores, wading into audiences’ hearts with its tale of love, intimacy and vulnerability.

Sixteen years later, director Christopher Ling is ready to dive back into the show with an all-new cast and crew at the Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre (klpac).

“The play really has a lot to say about themes such as gender and sexuality, seen through the lenses of love and loss,” Ling told FMT Lifestyle. “I believe there’s still a lot about these topics we need to talk about today.”

Sim, a playwright whose work has been performed in theatres in Singapore, Malaysia and the United States, said he was excited about the upcoming production.

“’The Swimming Instructor’ has been directed by three directors from three Asean countries. I love how different directors react to the sensual subtext of my script,” he said.

The play tells of Johan, a no-nonsense swimming instructor; Jan, a rich girl with little direction in life; and Dave, a straight-laced advertising executive.

The three form a quick and unique bond – until secrets are unearthed about each character’s complicated past and the ripples that connect them.

This year’s production stars Kai Chalmers, Andy Poon and Tania Ashwini. While not a musical, it includes songs by local singer-songwriter Marco George.

Christopher Ling last directed ‘The Swimming Instructor’ in 2009. (Tat Chin pic)

The Dec 7 performance will also feature a post-show talk with the present cast and that of the 2009 production, namely Davina Goh, Michael Chen and Niki Cheong.

While the script has been updated for contemporary audiences, Sim believes its themes of emotions and family ties are universal. “Situations related to love, betrayal, disappointment, rivalry and pleasure remain as relevant as they did decades ago,” he said.

What’s different, Ling shared, is how one looks for love in 2025. “Everything is more technologically advanced. People don’t have to go to swimming pools to meet attractive people anymore, they can just jump on an app!”

Notably, the 2009 production saw Ling create a pool, water and all, on stage. Will he duplicate the feat this time around?

“We’ll have our own twist on it. I can’t say too much as it would give things away, but I will say that even those who came for the previous staging will be surprised,” Ling teased.

Ultimately, he and Sim hope this story of longing, love and escapism will resonate with viewers. “The map to the human heart is sometimes so complex and subjective. I hope people will show more compassion to those adrift and looking for answers,” Sim concluded.

(klpac pic)

‘The Swimming Instructor’

When:

Dec 4-6 @ 8pm

Dec 7 @ 3pm (with post-show talk)

Where:

Pentas 2 @ klpac,

Sentul Park, Jalan Strachan,

Off Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah,

51100 Kuala Lumpur

Tickets can be purchased here.