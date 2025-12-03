Visually impaired masseuse opens her own spa

At just 23, Nasya Azrin Zol Azizan (right) has already opened her own business, Nasya Spa & Massage. (Bernama pic)

HULU LANGAT : Nasha Azrin Zol Azizan may have a disability, but she has never let it stop her from leading an independent life. At 23, she is not only a certified massage therapist but also has her own spa in Taman Lagenda Suria here.

She told Bernama she lost her vision after falling from a cradle when she was just five months old. Ever since, life has been filled with challenges, but she has never allowed her disability to become an excuse for her to stop trying.

“When you are a person with disabilities, people often underestimate you. But I learnt to tune out the negativity and prove that I can stand on my own feet,” she said at her premises, Nasya Spa & Massage, recently.

Her interest in massage therapy began in childhood when she would observe her mother and late grandmother, both of whom were skilled in traditional massage, as they attended to their clients. “My interest grew as I realised massage could help people feel better,” she said.

The passion eventually led her to enroll in a massage-therapy course offered by the Malaysian Association for the Blind (MAB). After 1.5 years of theoretical and practical training, she earned her Malaysian Skills Certificate (SKM) Level 3.

To build experience, Nasha Azrin worked at a massage centre for two years while offering home-to-home services on her days off. But freelancing, she admitted, was not easy, especially for someone with a disability.

“There were times when clients refused to pay and handed me fake receipts. With AI technology now, it’s even easier for people to forge them. That was the biggest challenge of working independently,” she said in reflection.

She also faced negative comments during live social media sessions to promote her services. “I always reminded myself not to entertain negativity – just focus on my work, and on customers who genuinely need my services.”

After saving up for close to three years, she finally opened her business in August. Assisted by her mother and two other visually impaired staff, the centre offers traditional massages, foot reflexology, herbal sauna, body scrubs and floral baths.

The Kuala Lumpur-born entrepreneur hopes her spa can become a training centre for other visually impaired individuals who have completed their massage-therapy course at MAB.

“They can come here for training. Whatever experience I have, I want to share it and help other disabled friends so they too can be independent,” she said.

To persons with disabilities, especially young people searching for direction, Nasha Azrin offers the same advice that has guided her throughout her journey.

“Don’t give up easily. Don’t listen to people who say you can’t do it. Stay positive. If you believe in yourself, you can achieve anything,” she concluded.

Nasya Spa & Massage

1, No 9-1, Jalan Lagenda Suria 1,

Taman Lagenda Suria,

43200 Hulu Langat, Selangor