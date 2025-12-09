NGO gives 300 children a memorable Christmas, sets record

Grace Community Services brought Christmas cheer to 300 underprivileged, orphaned and homeless children at a special celebration on Saturday. (Grace Community Services pic)

PETALING JAYA : As 12-year-old Lili Sui walked into the grand ballroom at Le Méridien Petaling Jaya on Saturday, a wave of excitement washed over her.

She was among the guests at “The Star of Christmas: No Child Left Behind”, a celebration organised by non-profit organisation Grace Community Services (GCS) for underprivileged, orphaned and homeless children.

Lili is a student at The Peace Education Centre (T-Pec), a non-profit community learning centre for Myanmar refugees. And on that magical evening, she – along with every child who walked through the doors – was honoured as the star of the celebration.

“I felt happy and proud. I had a lot of fun, the food was delicious, and I enjoyed making new friends,” Lili told FMT Lifestyle with a smile.

Sharing her Christmas wish, she added: “I hope to have a future as bright as the stars in the sky.”

Lili Sui and Samuel Tun thoroughly enjoyed themselves at the event. (Sheela Vijayan @ FMT Lifestyle)

Samuel Tun, a fellow T-Pec student, shared that his family doesn’t usually celebrate Christmas as his parents are busy working. But thanks to GCS, this year felt different for the 11-year-old.

“Watching the performances and enjoying the food has helped me get into the Christmas mood. And the clown is really good!” he said enthusiastically.

Sushmitha Selvam from Pertubuhan Kebajikan Kesayangan Maha, an orphanage and underprivileged children’s home, found the evening equally memorable.

“When we walked in and the other guests clapped for us, it made me feel really, really special. It was the first time I experienced something like that,” the 16-year-old shared.

The event brought together 300 children who live in orphanages, refugee shelters, and on the streets of Kuala Lumpur and Selangor – children who easily slip through the cracks of a fast-paced society.

The celebration made Sushmitha Selvam feel truly special. (Sheela Vijayan @ FMT Lifestyle)

“This celebration was created with one simple conviction: no child should feel forgotten, especially at Christmas.

“At the heart of this initiative is a desire to let every child know that they matter – that they are seen, cherished and celebrated,” Christina Pillai, chief executive officer of GCS, told FMT Lifestyle.

She expressed her gratitude to the event’s sponsors, which included Le Méridien Petaling Jaya, Peninsula International School Australia, Eco-Shop Marketing Berhad, S Eleven Production, True Harmony, Sangla Foods, and QSR Brands Holdings, among others.

That evening, as the children enjoyed magic shows, face-painting sessions and taking pictures with a Santa Claus mascot, their laughter and bright smiles brought the ballroom to life.

The event also marked a historic moment when the Malaysia Book of Records recognised GCS for hosting the “Most Number of Underprivileged Children Participants in a Christmas Celebration”.

The certificate was presented to GCS founder and chairman Henry Pillai, marking a significant milestone for an organisation that has spent decades uplifting marginalised communities.

GCS founder and chairman Henry Pillai, seen here with founding partner Jasbeer Pillai, receiving the certificate of recognition from Malaysia Book of Records. (Grace Community Services pic)

GCS traces its beginnings to the 1970s when Henry began helping the needy in Pandamaran, Klang. Today, the organisation runs feeding programmes as well as a food and clothing bank.

This year alone, they served over two million meals.

GCS also provides free basic medical care as well as counselling and psychotherapy sessions, among other vital support for those in need.

