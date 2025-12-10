Even the overweight and obese can be malnourished

Contrary to widespread belief, those who consume excessive amounts may also be considered malnourished. (Freepik pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : When food is plentiful, the idea of malnutrition may seem illogical. However, malnutrition is a double-sided coin.

Malnutrition is often misunderstood as simply not getting enough nutrients, but the opposite also holds true: those who take in excessive amounts may also be considered malnourished.

This is because the term refers to an imbalance – either too little or too much – of nutrients, explained Dr Lee Ching Li, senior lecturer in nutrition and dietetics at IMU University.

This means a person can be overweight or obese and still be malnourished. As one out of every two Malaysians falls into this category, malnutrition is a very real problem – one that is often misunderstood.

The National Health & Morbidity Survey 2024 revealed that Malaysians take in too much sugar, salt and fatty foods, which contributes to chronic diseases like obesity and increases the risk of heart disease and stroke.

It also showed that Malaysians consume too little fruits, vegetables and milk, which provide much-needed vitamins, minerals and fibre. In simple terms, the majority of Malaysians have very poor eating habits.

“How much we eat does not directly translate into how much nutrients we get. This is because some foods are high in nutrients (nutrient-dense foods), while other foods offer plenty of calories for energy but little else (empty calories),” Lee explained.

“These calories may get used up if you are very active, but many Malaysians are sedentary and take in more calories than they need. This gets stored as fat which, over time, builds up and leads to obesity, increasing the risk of heart attack and stroke.”

The key here is diet quality, not quantity, she emphasised. “This means eating a wide variety of foods that are rich in nutrients, which should include whole grains, fruits and vegetables of different colours, and lean proteins like fish and chicken.”

(Nutrition Month Malaysia pics)

Eating habits are formed early, and children are likely to follow those of their parents and family members. As the impact of malnourishment can range from stunting to obesity and have a lasting impact on children and adolescents, it is important for parents to play an active role in ensuring balanced nutrition.

Still, Lee acknowledges that changing your eating habits can be challenging, because food is not just about flavour. “There are social and even emotional elements that influence how we eat, where we eat, what we eat and how much we eat,” she said.

As such, she suggests preparing ourselves ahead of time to manage those influences that lead to excessive intake of food and make room for healthier options. For example:

Craving something sweet when you are stressed? Try a piece of fresh fruit with natural sugars, dietary fibre and other nutrients, instead of a dessert that is high in carbs, sugar and fat.

Eating out? Request for less noodles or less rice with more vegetables. At the mamak, choose a healthier option like naan and tandoori chicken, instead of fried chicken and rice drenched in curries that are high in fat and salt.

When in doubt, Lee advises going back to the Malaysia Healthy Plate Concept: fill a quarter of your plate with grains such as rice or noodles, another quarter with protein such as fish, chicken or eggs, and the remaining half with fruits and vegetables.

“Basically, every action counts. By having vegetables with every meal and some fruit for dessert, you get fibre and lots of plant nutrients, and antioxidants. These substances work together and complement each other – a synergistic effect that cannot be easily replaced by supplements,” she noted.

Meanwhile, emotional support is an important aspect that can help make your journey easier. Lee advises telling your family members and close friends ahead of time that you are making an effort to eat a healthier and more balanced diet, for the sake of your long-term health.