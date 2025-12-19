How the Christmas tree took root

What is Christmas without a beautifully decked tree that leaves one in awe? (Envato Elements pic)

PETALING JAYA : As the year winds down and shopping malls across Malaysia shimmer with fairy lights, one familiar sight rises above the festive bustle: a towering tree decked in ornaments, ribbons, sparkling lights and a sprinkle of holiday magic.

But have you ever stopped to wonder how this humble evergreen became the quintessential sign of Christmas?

Well, the story of the Christmas tree spans thousands of years, bridging ancient solstice celebrations, medieval theatre, and royal influence, all wrapped up in evergreen boughs that once symbolised hope, life and renewal.

Evergreen roots: pagan hope and winter solstice

Long before the birth of Christ, humans had already begun treating evergreens – firs, pines, spruces – as symbols of life amid winter’s bleakness.

Ancient Egyptians, Romans and pagans across Europe used evergreen branches during midwinter festivals to represent enduring life and to ward off evil.

There is a rich history to the origins of the Christmas tree. (Envato Elements pic)

For ancient pagans, when everything else went bare and grey, evergreens remained green – a promise that spring would return.

People believed that displaying evergreens in their homes might keep away ghosts, witches, illness or misfortune.

From paradise tree to Christian symbol

The direct predecessor of the modern Christmas tree likely emerged in medieval Germany through the “Paradise Tree” tradition.

During religious plays on Dec 24 – the feast day of Adam and Eve – performers used a fir or evergreen “Paradise Tree” decorated with red apples to represent the Garden of Eden’s Tree of Knowledge.

In some versions of these dramas, round white wafers symbolising communion might be hung alongside the apples – a visual bridge between biblical story and Christian theology.

Over time, these decorated trees moved from church drama to domestic ritual, marking the transformation of pagan winter greenery into something deeply Christian.

Germany’s contribution and candlelight magic

The 16th-century Protestant reformer Martin Luther may have been the one who started the tradition of hanging lights on Christmas trees. (Meisterdrucke.ie pic)

By the late Middle Ages, German Christians were bringing evergreen trees into their homes.

According to legend, 16th-century Protestant reformer Martin Luther was so enchanted by the sight of stars twinkling through snow-covered pines during a winter walk, he brought a small fir into his home and decorated it with lighted candles – recreating that magical starlit forest indoors.

Whether or not the candle-lit tree was exactly Luther’s doing, by the 1500s and 1600s the custom was established among German Lutherans: evergreens hung with apples, wafers, nuts, sweets, and candles.

Royal endorsement and the birth of a worldwide trend

The Christmas tree became a staple around the world after Queen Victoria made it fashionable. (Greereporter pic)

But the Christmas tree might have remained a German curiosity if not for a stroke of royal influence.

The tradition was brought to Britain first by Queen Charlotte (wife of King George III) around 1800 – though her “tree” was a yew rather than a fir.

It wasn’t until the mid-19th century, under Queen Victoria and her German-born husband Prince Albert, that the fir-tree tradition really caught on.

A drawing published in the 1848 Illustrated London News shows the royal family around a Christmas tree helped set a fashionable standard.

That image – cosy candles flickering, children gazing up in wonder – made the Christmas tree a must-have for middle-class families across Britain.

From there, the custom hopped across the Atlantic with German settlers and gained popularity in the United States by the 1870s.

Today, the Christmas tree is less about ancient rituals or royal traditions and more about togetherness. Whether it’s set up in your living room, a shopping mall, or a small corner of someone’s home, the tree brings people closer.

Its lights, colours, and cheerful sparkle remind people to pause, gather, and celebrate the season with those who matter most to them.