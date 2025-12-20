Sarawak minister bewildered by purported Christmas decor ban

Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said Christmas decorations would not affect the faith of Muslims. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : A Sarawak minister has been left bewildered by a purported ban on Christmas decorations at halal-certified eateries and hotels in Melaka, and accused those who had come up with the policy of being shallow.

Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said those who had pressed for the ban should learn to have an open mind, especially in a multi-ethnic and multi-religious society. Otherwise, it would be “better for them to live alone on an island as hermits”, he told FMT.

Karim, who is Sarawak tourism, creative industry and performing arts minister, said halal-certified restaurants welcomed patrons of various faiths and would put up decorations during the festivities.

He said decorations for Hari Raya, Deepavali and Chinese New Year had never brought complaints in the past.

“So why the ban on Christmas decorations? How paranoid are these people?,” he said, adding that Christmas decorations would not affect the faith of Muslims.

It was reported yesterday that halal-certified eateries and hotels in the state had been banned from putting up Christmas decorations, according to a circular purportedly issued by the Melaka Islamic religious affairs department.

The circular purportedly stated that Christmas decorations are not permitted on the premises of any halal-certified hotel or outlet in Melaka as Christmas is a religious celebration, not a cultural one, hence, it may “cause faith-related issues”.

The purported ban had led to brickbats, with Ayer Keroh assemblyman Kerk Chee Yee stating that the directive, if true, would be a backward move for Melaka and must be corrected by the state government.

Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh, who is Merlimau assemblyman, said Christmas decorations at halal-certified eateries and hotels have no bearing whatsoever on the halal status of the food sold. He called for the Melaka Islamic religious affairs department to review the circular.