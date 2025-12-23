A lavish lamb feast for Christmas

Here’s an impressive centrepiece for any Christmas feast: succulent roast leg of lamb, perfectly seasoned and stuffed, served with rich, aromatic jus.

PETALING JAYA : There’s something undeniably magical about a Christmas table laden with festive fare – the crackle of the oven, the scent of roasting meat mingling with sweet spices, and the glimmer of candlelight bouncing off gleaming cutlery. It’s a moment where indulgence meets tradition, and every dish tells a story.

For those wanting to make this season extra special, Chef Timothy Sebastian of Hungry Bacon has created a lavish lamb Christmas feast, complete with golden roast potatoes, glazed carrots, and a rich lamb jus that will elevate any holiday gathering.

This delightful extravaganza pairs beautifully with a vibrant Brussels sprout salad and, for dessert, round things off with a luscious tres leches cake, ensuring your Christmas menu ends on a sweet, unforgettable note.

Each component – from the aromatic yogurt marinade to the glossy, caramelised carrots – is designed to impress while remaining wholly achievable by the home cook. So, put on your own chef’s hat, roll up your sleeves, and get ready to create a feast that will wow every guest at your table this Christmas!

Yogurt marinade (675g) – Keeps 3 days chilled, 6 months frozen

500g natural yogurt (Greek yogurt is fine)

20g chopped garlic

30g peeled ginger, cut small

5g rosemary leaves

5g thyme leaves

50g Dijon mustard

5g salt

10g crushed black pepper

5g chicken powder

1 lemon, zest and juice, strained

Method

Blend all the ingredients until smooth. Transfer to a clean container and keep chilled or frozen. And that’s it!

Tip: This marinade works beautifully with lamb, chicken or turkey.

Mint sauce (270g) – Keeps 3 days chilled

75g mint leaves

20g castor sugar

10g Dijon mustard

1 lemon, zest and juice

30g white vinegar

2g crushed black pepper

2g salt

10g chopped garlic

50g red onion, sliced

50g water

Method

Blitz all the ingredients in a blender until smooth.

Transfer to a clean container, cover, label, and keep chilled.

Tip: The colour may fade after one day but the flavour remains intact.

Roux (170g) – Keeps 6 months chilled

100g unsalted butter

100g flour

Method

Heat the butter in a large stock pot, then sift in the flour.

Stir and cook on low heat for 10 minutes.

Remove from heat, cool, transfer to a clean container, cover and chill.

Tip: Cooked roux should smell like warm apple pie crust.

Bright, colourful and irresistibly festive, this dish of tender, sweet glazed carrots finished with glossy butter emulsion and fresh thyme is bound to impress.

Glazed carrots (1.3kg) – Serve immediately

1kg carrots, peeled and trimmed, cut into batons

juice of 700g carrots (or water if you don’t have a juicer)

salt, as desired

sugar, as desired

butter, to swirl

fresh thyme leaves, to garnish

Method

Place the carrots in a wide sauté pan. Cover with carrot juice or water, add salt and sugar, and bring to a boil.

Cook until the carrots are tender and about 10% liquid remains.

Turn off the heat and swirl in the butter until emulsified.

Transfer the carrots to a serving dish, covering them with the emulsified braising liquid.

Garnish with fresh thyme and serve at once.

Tip: Carrot juice enhances sweetness and depth of flavour.

Chef Tim’s crisp-on-the-outside, fluffy-on-the-inside golden potatoes are perfectly seasoned and roasted to soak up all the flavours of the feast.

Roasted new potatoes (600g) – Serve immediately

1kg new potatoes or chat potatoes

20g corn oil

3g fine salt

Method

Wash the potatoes and leave the skins on. Cut into 1cm cubes.

Cover with water and some salt in a stock pot, bring to a boil, then simmer until half-cooked. Drain and allow to steam dry.

Coat with corn oil and salt, then arrange evenly on a baking tray.

Roast in a preheated oven at 230°C for 1 hour, turning every 20 minutes. Serve at once.

Tip: For extra flavour, roast under meats to catch drippings. Reheat in oven at 230°C for 5-10 minutes.

Roast leg of lamb with jus/gravy (serves 5-6)

For the lamb

1 whole leg of lamb (Aust/NZ, ~3kg)

salt, to season

crushed black pepper, to season

250g yogurt marinade (see above)

For the stuffing

50g anchovies, drained

6 garlic cloves, cut and half deep-fried

6 cherry tomatoes, halved

For the lamb jus/gravy

~500g lamb bones and trimmings

100g carrots, rough cut

100g celery, rough cut

100g red onions, rough cut

50g tomato paste

2.5 liters water

1 bay leaf

5g thyme sprig

5g rosemary sprig

10g chicken bouillon

2g fine salt

2g chicken powder

2g crushed black pepper

50g roux (see above)

Juicy, tender slices of roast leg of lamb reveal a beautifully stuffed interior, ready to be savoured.

Method

For the lamb

Defrost the lamb fully (~2 days). Remove packaging and separate the joint and femur bone, leaving the shank bone for presentation. Keep trimmings for jus.

Season the inside of the leg with salt and pepper. Rub in 50g yogurt marinade, fold the leg back and truss.

Make 12 deep incisions on the top of the lamb leg; stuff with anchovies, fried garlic, and cherry tomato halves.

Rub the remaining 200g of yogurt marinade on the outer lamb. Now chill uncovered for at least 2 hours or overnight.

Bring the lamb to room temperature (~2 hours). Preheat the oven to 230°C, and roast on a wire rack over a tray for 1.5-2 hours.

When the thickest part reaches 40°C, remove the lamb from the oven, tent with foil, and allow to rest for 1 hour.

For the jus/gravy:

Roast the bones and trimmings with carrots, onions and celery at 230°C for 45-60 minutes until browned.

Transfer to a stock pot and sauté with tomato paste. Add water, bay leaf, thyme, rosemary, chicken bouillon, chicken powder, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil, then simmer for 2 hours.

Remove the bones, whisk in roux and bring back to boil. Taste and adjust seasoning to your liking.

Strain the jus and serve immediately or keep chilled/frozen.

Tip: Jus can be prepared in advance.

Serve the roast lamb with gravy and mint sauce on the side, accompanied by the glazed carrots and roasted potatoes, for a truly decadent feast. Merry Christmas!

‘Tim Cooks’ is presented by ChefHub, KitchenPlan, Hotelware Concept and Visionary Solutions.

Check out other recipes from Chef Timothy Sebastian here.