A lavish lamb feast for Christmas

For those wanting to make this season extra special, Chef Timothy Sebastian of Hungry Bacon has created a lavish lamb Christmas feast, complete with golden roast potatoes, glazed carrots, and a rich lamb jus that will elevate any holiday gathering.
This delightful extravaganza pairs beautifully with a vibrant Brussels sprout salad and, for dessert, round things off with a luscious tres leches cake, ensuring your Christmas menu ends on a sweet, unforgettable note.
Each component – from the aromatic yogurt marinade to the glossy, caramelised carrots – is designed to impress while remaining wholly achievable by the home cook. So, put on your own chef’s hat, roll up your sleeves, and get ready to create a feast that will wow every guest at your table this Christmas!
Yogurt marinade (675g) – Keeps 3 days chilled, 6 months frozen
- 500g natural yogurt (Greek yogurt is fine)
- 20g chopped garlic
- 30g peeled ginger, cut small
- 5g rosemary leaves
- 5g thyme leaves
- 50g Dijon mustard
- 5g salt
- 10g crushed black pepper
- 5g chicken powder
- 1 lemon, zest and juice, strained
Method
- Blend all the ingredients until smooth. Transfer to a clean container and keep chilled or frozen. And that’s it!
Tip: This marinade works beautifully with lamb, chicken or turkey.
Mint sauce (270g) – Keeps 3 days chilled
- 75g mint leaves
- 20g castor sugar
- 10g Dijon mustard
- 1 lemon, zest and juice
- 30g white vinegar
- 2g crushed black pepper
- 2g salt
- 10g chopped garlic
- 50g red onion, sliced
- 50g water
Method
- Blitz all the ingredients in a blender until smooth.
- Transfer to a clean container, cover, label, and keep chilled.
Tip: The colour may fade after one day but the flavour remains intact.
Roux (170g) – Keeps 6 months chilled
- 100g unsalted butter
- 100g flour
Method
- Heat the butter in a large stock pot, then sift in the flour.
- Stir and cook on low heat for 10 minutes.
- Remove from heat, cool, transfer to a clean container, cover and chill.
Tip: Cooked roux should smell like warm apple pie crust.
Glazed carrots (1.3kg) – Serve immediately
- 1kg carrots, peeled and trimmed, cut into batons
- juice of 700g carrots (or water if you don’t have a juicer)
- salt, as desired
- sugar, as desired
- butter, to swirl
- fresh thyme leaves, to garnish
Method
- Place the carrots in a wide sauté pan. Cover with carrot juice or water, add salt and sugar, and bring to a boil.
- Cook until the carrots are tender and about 10% liquid remains.
- Turn off the heat and swirl in the butter until emulsified.
- Transfer the carrots to a serving dish, covering them with the emulsified braising liquid.
- Garnish with fresh thyme and serve at once.
Tip: Carrot juice enhances sweetness and depth of flavour.
Roasted new potatoes (600g) – Serve immediately
- 1kg new potatoes or chat potatoes
- 20g corn oil
- 3g fine salt
Method
- Wash the potatoes and leave the skins on. Cut into 1cm cubes.
- Cover with water and some salt in a stock pot, bring to a boil, then simmer until half-cooked. Drain and allow to steam dry.
- Coat with corn oil and salt, then arrange evenly on a baking tray.
- Roast in a preheated oven at 230°C for 1 hour, turning every 20 minutes. Serve at once.
Tip: For extra flavour, roast under meats to catch drippings. Reheat in oven at 230°C for 5-10 minutes.
Roast leg of lamb with jus/gravy (serves 5-6)
For the lamb
- 1 whole leg of lamb (Aust/NZ, ~3kg)
- salt, to season
- crushed black pepper, to season
- 250g yogurt marinade (see above)
For the stuffing
- 50g anchovies, drained
- 6 garlic cloves, cut and half deep-fried
- 6 cherry tomatoes, halved
For the lamb jus/gravy
- ~500g lamb bones and trimmings
- 100g carrots, rough cut
- 100g celery, rough cut
- 100g red onions, rough cut
- 50g tomato paste
- 2.5 liters water
- 1 bay leaf
- 5g thyme sprig
- 5g rosemary sprig
- 10g chicken bouillon
- 2g fine salt
- 2g chicken powder
- 2g crushed black pepper
- 50g roux (see above)
Method
For the lamb
- Defrost the lamb fully (~2 days). Remove packaging and separate the joint and femur bone, leaving the shank bone for presentation. Keep trimmings for jus.
- Season the inside of the leg with salt and pepper. Rub in 50g yogurt marinade, fold the leg back and truss.
- Make 12 deep incisions on the top of the lamb leg; stuff with anchovies, fried garlic, and cherry tomato halves.
- Rub the remaining 200g of yogurt marinade on the outer lamb. Now chill uncovered for at least 2 hours or overnight.
- Bring the lamb to room temperature (~2 hours). Preheat the oven to 230°C, and roast on a wire rack over a tray for 1.5-2 hours.
- When the thickest part reaches 40°C, remove the lamb from the oven, tent with foil, and allow to rest for 1 hour.
For the jus/gravy:
- Roast the bones and trimmings with carrots, onions and celery at 230°C for 45-60 minutes until browned.
- Transfer to a stock pot and sauté with tomato paste. Add water, bay leaf, thyme, rosemary, chicken bouillon, chicken powder, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil, then simmer for 2 hours.
- Remove the bones, whisk in roux and bring back to boil. Taste and adjust seasoning to your liking.
- Strain the jus and serve immediately or keep chilled/frozen.
Tip: Jus can be prepared in advance.
Serve the roast lamb with gravy and mint sauce on the side, accompanied by the glazed carrots and roasted potatoes, for a truly decadent feast. Merry Christmas!
