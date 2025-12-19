Tres leches: a creamy Christmas crowd-pleaser

Chef Timothy Sebastian of Hungry Bacon shares his take on this classic cake of Latin American origin - a rich, milk-soaked dessert perfect for a festive feast.

Soft, milky and gently sweet, this tres leches cake is perfect for rounding off a festive meal on a cool, creamy note.
Christmas is a time for indulgence, and when it comes to desserts that please a crowd, few are as comforting or celebratory as tres leches.

Literally meaning “three milks” in Spanish, tres leches is a beloved sponge cake soaked in a blend of evaporated milk, condensed milk, and cream. The sponge absorbs the milks beautifully, resulting in a cake that’s incredibly moist without being heavy.

The dessert is thought to have originated in Latin America – most commonly associated with Mexico and Central America – where it has become a staple at festive gatherings, birthdays, and holidays. Now, Chef Timothy Sebastian of Hungry Bacon puts his own refined spin on this classic, creating a dessert that’s elegant enough for a Christmas table yet familiar and comforting.

Finished with clouds of vanilla-speckled whipped cream and a jewel-like mix of berries, this is best served chilled and enjoyed within a day.

Tres leches (serves 12-15)

Ingredients

For the sponge cake

  • 155g flour
  • 6g baking powder
  • 2g fine salt
  • 5 egg whites
  • 45g castor sugar (A)
  • 5 egg yolks
  • 145g castor sugar (B)
  • 5g vanilla essence
  • 85g milk

To soak the cake

  • 390g evaporated milk (1 tin)
  • 60g condensed milk
  • 200g cooking cream

For the whipped cream

  • 600g dairy whipping cream
  • 50g icing sugar
  • 1 vanilla bean

To garnish

  • 250g strawberries, stems removed and halved
  • 125g blueberries
  • 125g raspberries
  • mint leaves, as needed
  • icing sugar, as needed

Method

Prepare the sponge cake

  • In a medium mixing bowl, sieve the flour and mix with baking powder and salt. Set aside.
  • In a large mixing bowl, place the egg whites and keep sugar (A) ready.
  • In another large mixing bowl, place the egg yolks and keep sugar (B) ready.
  • In a small bowl, combine the milk and vanilla essence.
  • Preheat the oven to 180°C. Using a cake mixer, whip the egg whites while gradually adding sugar (A) until stiff peaks form.
  • In a separate bowl, whip the egg yolks while gradually adding sugar (B) until pale and fluffy. On medium speed, add the milk and vanilla mixture and mix until combined.
  • Gently fold the flour mixture into the yolk mixture using a spatula, then fold in the egg whites in three portions until fully incorporated.
  • Pour the batter into a greased cake tray, spreading evenly without knocking out the air. Bake at 180°C for 30 minutes, turning the cake halfway through.
  • Test doneness with a toothpick. Once baked, remove from the oven and cool on a wire rack. Wrap and chill for at least 2 hours before soaking.

Soaking the cake

  • Poke the chilled sponge generously with a toothpick.
  • Whisk together the evaporated milk, condensed milk and cooking cream.
  • Gently ladle the milk mixture over the cake, ensuring the sides and centre are evenly soaked.
  • Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

Preparing the whipped cream

  • Place the whipping cream and icing sugar in a cake mixer bowl.
  • Warm a quarter piece of vanilla bean in the microwave for 10-20 seconds. Split it lengthwise, scrape out the seeds, and add them to the cream.
  • Whip until stiff, then transfer to a disposable piping bag fitted with a nozzle. Keep chilled until ready to use.

Garnish and serve

  • Pipe whipped cream rosettes to cover the entire cake.
  • Arrange strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries as desired.
  • Garnish with mint leaves and lightly dust with icing sugar.
  • Serve chilled and enjoy!

‘Tim Cooks’ is presented by ChefHub, KitchenPlan, Hotelware Concept and Visionary Solutions.

