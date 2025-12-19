Tres leches: a creamy Christmas crowd-pleaser

Soft, milky and gently sweet, this tres leches cake is perfect for rounding off a festive meal on a cool, creamy note.

PETALING JAYA : Christmas is a time for indulgence, and when it comes to desserts that please a crowd, few are as comforting or celebratory as tres leches.

Literally meaning “three milks” in Spanish, tres leches is a beloved sponge cake soaked in a blend of evaporated milk, condensed milk, and cream. The sponge absorbs the milks beautifully, resulting in a cake that’s incredibly moist without being heavy.

The dessert is thought to have originated in Latin America – most commonly associated with Mexico and Central America – where it has become a staple at festive gatherings, birthdays, and holidays. Now, Chef Timothy Sebastian of Hungry Bacon puts his own refined spin on this classic, creating a dessert that’s elegant enough for a Christmas table yet familiar and comforting.

Finished with clouds of vanilla-speckled whipped cream and a jewel-like mix of berries, this is best served chilled and enjoyed within a day.

Tres leches (serves 12-15)

Ingredients

For the sponge cake

155g flour

6g baking powder

2g fine salt

5 egg whites

45g castor sugar (A)

5 egg yolks

145g castor sugar (B)

5g vanilla essence

85g milk

To soak the cake

390g evaporated milk (1 tin)

60g condensed milk

200g cooking cream

For the whipped cream

600g dairy whipping cream

50g icing sugar

1 vanilla bean

To garnish

250g strawberries, stems removed and halved

125g blueberries

125g raspberries

mint leaves, as needed

icing sugar, as needed

Method

Prepare the sponge cake

In a medium mixing bowl, sieve the flour and mix with baking powder and salt. Set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, place the egg whites and keep sugar (A) ready.

In another large mixing bowl, place the egg yolks and keep sugar (B) ready.

In a small bowl, combine the milk and vanilla essence.

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Using a cake mixer, whip the egg whites while gradually adding sugar (A) until stiff peaks form.

In a separate bowl, whip the egg yolks while gradually adding sugar (B) until pale and fluffy. On medium speed, add the milk and vanilla mixture and mix until combined.

Gently fold the flour mixture into the yolk mixture using a spatula, then fold in the egg whites in three portions until fully incorporated.

Pour the batter into a greased cake tray, spreading evenly without knocking out the air. Bake at 180°C for 30 minutes, turning the cake halfway through.

Test doneness with a toothpick. Once baked, remove from the oven and cool on a wire rack. Wrap and chill for at least 2 hours before soaking.

Soaking the cake

Poke the chilled sponge generously with a toothpick.

Whisk together the evaporated milk, condensed milk and cooking cream.

Gently ladle the milk mixture over the cake, ensuring the sides and centre are evenly soaked.

Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

Preparing the whipped cream

Place the whipping cream and icing sugar in a cake mixer bowl.

Warm a quarter piece of vanilla bean in the microwave for 10-20 seconds. Split it lengthwise, scrape out the seeds, and add them to the cream.

Whip until stiff, then transfer to a disposable piping bag fitted with a nozzle. Keep chilled until ready to use.

Garnish and serve

Pipe whipped cream rosettes to cover the entire cake.

Arrange strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries as desired.

Garnish with mint leaves and lightly dust with icing sugar.

Serve chilled and enjoy!

