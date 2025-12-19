Tres leches: a creamy Christmas crowd-pleaser

Literally meaning “three milks” in Spanish, tres leches is a beloved sponge cake soaked in a blend of evaporated milk, condensed milk, and cream. The sponge absorbs the milks beautifully, resulting in a cake that’s incredibly moist without being heavy.
The dessert is thought to have originated in Latin America – most commonly associated with Mexico and Central America – where it has become a staple at festive gatherings, birthdays, and holidays. Now, Chef Timothy Sebastian of Hungry Bacon puts his own refined spin on this classic, creating a dessert that’s elegant enough for a Christmas table yet familiar and comforting.
Finished with clouds of vanilla-speckled whipped cream and a jewel-like mix of berries, this is best served chilled and enjoyed within a day.
Tres leches (serves 12-15)
Ingredients
For the sponge cake
- 155g flour
- 6g baking powder
- 2g fine salt
- 5 egg whites
- 45g castor sugar (A)
- 5 egg yolks
- 145g castor sugar (B)
- 5g vanilla essence
- 85g milk
To soak the cake
- 390g evaporated milk (1 tin)
- 60g condensed milk
- 200g cooking cream
For the whipped cream
- 600g dairy whipping cream
- 50g icing sugar
- 1 vanilla bean
To garnish
- 250g strawberries, stems removed and halved
- 125g blueberries
- 125g raspberries
- mint leaves, as needed
- icing sugar, as needed
Method
Prepare the sponge cake
- In a medium mixing bowl, sieve the flour and mix with baking powder and salt. Set aside.
- In a large mixing bowl, place the egg whites and keep sugar (A) ready.
- In another large mixing bowl, place the egg yolks and keep sugar (B) ready.
- In a small bowl, combine the milk and vanilla essence.
- Preheat the oven to 180°C. Using a cake mixer, whip the egg whites while gradually adding sugar (A) until stiff peaks form.
- In a separate bowl, whip the egg yolks while gradually adding sugar (B) until pale and fluffy. On medium speed, add the milk and vanilla mixture and mix until combined.
- Gently fold the flour mixture into the yolk mixture using a spatula, then fold in the egg whites in three portions until fully incorporated.
- Pour the batter into a greased cake tray, spreading evenly without knocking out the air. Bake at 180°C for 30 minutes, turning the cake halfway through.
- Test doneness with a toothpick. Once baked, remove from the oven and cool on a wire rack. Wrap and chill for at least 2 hours before soaking.
Soaking the cake
- Poke the chilled sponge generously with a toothpick.
- Whisk together the evaporated milk, condensed milk and cooking cream.
- Gently ladle the milk mixture over the cake, ensuring the sides and centre are evenly soaked.
- Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.
Preparing the whipped cream
- Place the whipping cream and icing sugar in a cake mixer bowl.
- Warm a quarter piece of vanilla bean in the microwave for 10-20 seconds. Split it lengthwise, scrape out the seeds, and add them to the cream.
- Whip until stiff, then transfer to a disposable piping bag fitted with a nozzle. Keep chilled until ready to use.
Garnish and serve
- Pipe whipped cream rosettes to cover the entire cake.
- Arrange strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries as desired.
- Garnish with mint leaves and lightly dust with icing sugar.
- Serve chilled and enjoy!
