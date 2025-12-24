The pastor who had a hand in Malaya’s independence declaration

Now 90, Pastor Yap Kok Sun has served in the armed forces and survey and mapping department, and worked as a photographer alongside the late Malaysian-British botanist Ruth Kiew.

PETALING JAYA : Not many Malaysians can boast of having had a hand, literally, in designing one of the country’s most historic documents — the proclamation of Malaya’s independence.

As the country prepared for its independence, a young Yap Kok Sun was specially selected to join a team of nine other artists to prepare eight copies of the document, designed entirely by hand on vellum, with the borders inlaid with 100% gold leaf.

How he ended up being involved in such a momentous endeavour is in itself an extraordinary story.

Yap Kok Sun in his younger days. (Yap Kok Sun)

Now 90 and a Christian pastor, Yap’s story began in a small village in Seberang Perai, Penang. He joined the armed forces in 1955 at the age of 20 and was transferred the next year to the survey and mapping department (Jupem).

“l was an apprentice field surveyor, but that lasted only for a few months as my British boss noticed that l was good at art and design.

“As Malaya was soon to be declared an independent country, (Jupem) was told to design the (Malayan) currency and postage stamps. Instead of featuring Queen Elizabeth, I was eager to show what I could do,” he said.

And the rest as they say is history, literally.

In June 1957, Jupem was instructed to prepare the proclamation of Malaya’s independence and Yap was among the 10 artists specially chosen for the important project.

A copy of the Proclamation of Malaysia, which Yap Kok Sun helped design. (Yap Kok Sun)

Despite the role he and his teammates played in designing the historic document, no one knew about them until almost three decades later.

“In August 1985, Jupem celebrated its 100th anniversary. It was then that the nation came to know who were involved in these designs. As l was the only surviving member of the team, l received the honour on behalf of those who toiled for two months to accomplish the historic document,” he said.

That was not Yap’s only contribution to the country’s history.

In 1963, Yap was once again given the honour to design and prepare the Proclamation of Malaysia.

“We still had European bosses (at the time). One of them said: ‘Kok Sun, why don’t you sign at the back?’ I said: ‘How could I do that?’ He replied: ‘One day your grandchildren might refer to it and know it was done by you.’”

Journey to faith and a flower in his name

Art was not Yap’s only passion.

Even in school, Yap was drawn to Christianity, and particularly enjoyed singing faith hymns as a member of the Methodist Youth Fellowship.

Held back by parental expectations, Yap would only embrace the faith in 2010, aged 65.

“My church didn’t want to send me out on missions, and I needed funds to go on my own,” he said, and turned to his other passion—photography.

It was then that he would chance upon Malaysian-British botanist Ruth Kiew.

“She asked me to be the principal photographer for her book.

“The book’s sponsor offered to pay me RM10,000 for my work, which was considered a lot in 2005 – so I said yes,” he said.

That tidy sum would allow him to carry out missionary work in various Orang Asli villages and overseas.

The begonia koksunii was named in Yap Kok Sun’s honour by the late Malaysian-British botanist Ruth Kiew. (Yap Kok Sun)

His collaboration with Kiew also earned him another honour — the botanist named a begonia discovered during one of their expeditions after him.

The begonia koksunii was featured in Kiew’s book “Begonias of Peninsular Malaysia”.

On Christmas Day in 2009, Yap was ordained a pastor despite not having any formal theological education — fitting recognition for a storied life of service to the nation and his faith.