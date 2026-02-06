Tengku Fauzi appointed joint forces commander

Tengku Fauzi Ibrahim (right) and Zahani Zainal Abidin at the handover ceremony at Wisma Pertahanan, witnessed by armed forces chief Malek Razak Sulaiman. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Tengku Fauzi Ibrahim has been appointed the new joint forces commander.

At a handover ceremony held at Wisma Pertahanan today, the former deputy army chief took over from Zahani Zainal Abidin, who has been appointed chief executive of the Malaysian Institute of Defence and Security, effective Jan 1.

Armed forces chief Malek Razak Sulaiman witnessed the ceremony, which was also attended by service commanders and senior officers.

“This appointment was made in line with the recommendation of the 632nd Armed Forces Council meeting on Jan 7, which received the consent of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim on Jan 18,” Bernama reported the joint forces headquarters as saying today.

The joint forces are responsible for coordinating operations and exercises, both nationally and internationally, across all three branches of the armed forces.

Born on Jan 30, 1970, in Kuala Terengganu, Tengku Fauzi began his military career in 1988 at the Royal Military College and later trained as an officer cadet at the Singapore Armed Forces Training Institute’s Officer Cadet School.

He was commissioned as an officer in the Royal Malay Regiment on June 6, 1990, upon completing his training.

He has held key positions, including commanding officer of the 1st Battalion Royal Malay Regiment, 10th Brigade commander, 3rd Division commander, army training and doctrine commander, and army western field commander.