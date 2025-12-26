5 fun-filled family activities in the Klang Valley for the holidays

The Great British Circus features performers from all over the world. (Great British Circus pic)

PETALING JAYA : The school holidays have a way of sneaking up on families – one minute, mornings are a blur of uniforms and school bags; the next, the kids are home, brimming with restless energy and asking what’s planned for the day… every day.

While screens can buy parents a little breathing room, nothing quite beats a proper day out, especially one that lets children move, explore and be entertained.

With this in mind, here are five great places in the Klang Valley for families to visit this school holiday – from reliable favourites to newer attractions.

The Great British Circus

The hugely popular live show wraps up its 2025 tour with a spectacular splash. Don’t miss “Legend of the Sea”, a dazzling live circus water show staged beneath a striking blue-and-yellow Big Top at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

Fans of the Great British Circus can welcome back familiar favourites while meeting an almost entirely new cast of performers from around the world. The breathtaking water stage features acrobats leaping through fountains, pirates duelling on deck, and mermaids gliding through mystical underwater realms.

Blending high-level circus artistry with a captivating theatrical storyline, “Legend of the Sea” takes audiences on a journey that will thrill children and adults alike. Daily shows run until Jan 11.

Hextar World

Hextar World has many exciting activities planned for the festive season. (Hextar World pic)

Damansara’s newest lifestyle destination is buzzing this holiday season with activities for all ages! Explore photo-worthy corners throughout the venue, or take on Slope Master, Malaysia’s largest indoor ski training facility.

Wander through The Quacking Christmas Market for festive treats and unique gifts, or hop on the Hextar World Tram for a leisurely ride along High Street while soaking in the holiday décor. Also don’t miss the High Street Parade, held every weekend at 5.30pm.

Kids will love Santa’s Bouncy Town, open until Jan 18, where they can jump and play in a festive wonderland. Additionally, revellers can look forward to New Year countdown parties featuring live performances, dress-up contests and exciting giveaways.

KLCC

A crowd favourite for all ages, KLCC’s Musical Fountain turns evenings into a mini celebration. (TripAdvisor pic)

It’s an oldie, but a goodie: this landmark’s LRT-accessible location means parents never have to worry about long drives or complicated transport planning.

For curious young minds, Petrosains is a natural starting point, packed with hands-on science exhibits, interactive zones and regularly refreshed activities.

Just next door, Aquaria KLCC inspires awe as sharks, rays and schools of colourful fish glide past wide-eyed visitors through glass tunnels and panoramic tanks.

For families keeping things simple, head to KLCC Park, where children can run free at the playground or cool off in the shallow wading pool.

As evening falls, catch the Musical Fountain show – a free nightly display of water, lights and music that never fails to impress.

Monkeys Splash Zone

Lovers of water activities will find plenty of fun at Monkeys Splash Zone. (Monkeys Splash Zone pic)

Gear up for an unforgettable aquatic adventure at Monkeys Splash Zone, Malaysia’s first covered water theme park at the Monkeys Canopy Resort in Sungai Long, Cheras.

This wet-and-wild family destination is open daily during the school holidays until Jan 5.

Thrill-seekers will enjoy the Giggling Geyser, where a steep slide propels riders up and down a towering slope. For a jungle-themed adventure, Lost in Amazon offers twirling chutes, high-speed slides and a giant water-pouring bucket.

Younger children can splash around safely at Kiddie Cove, a vibrant play area filled with water sprays and mini adventures. Meanwhile, the Whacky Wave Pool brings a beach vibe, sending rolling waves that spark endless fun and laughter.

Mr Bean Experience

Mr Bean’s classic car is one of the highlights of this exhibition. (acolab pic)

Who doesn’t love the bumbling, lovable character created by Rowan Atkinson? At the Mr Bean Experience in Pavilion Bukit Jalil, visitors can step into the whimsical world of the comedy icon.

Open until Feb 1, the attraction brings Mr Bean to life through themed exhibits, interactive experiences, and even an animated café.

Enjoy playful dishes such as the Teddy Burger and Bathtub Pasta, or giggle at displays recalling unforgettable scenes from the show – including the legendary turkey-on-the-head moment.

Fans can also opt for the Fun Package, which includes an activity card and a 35th anniversary souvenir card – a perfect keepsake for any Bean enthusiast.