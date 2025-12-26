Ayam percik marks Christmas the Kelantan way

Modest celebrations in Kelantan mirror a close-knit Christian community that has woven itself naturally into the state’s cultural fabric. (Bernama pic)

KOTA BHARU : In Kelantan, Christmas is not just about carols and twinkling lights – it is also a celebration of local flavours, where ayam percik, nasi dagang, budu and nasi kerabu Golok take centre stage.

This reflects how the Christian community has long embraced the state’s culinary traditions. Here, Christmas is observed in a quiet, heartfelt way, centred around churches and family homes.

The modest celebrations mirror a close-knit Christian community that has woven itself naturally into Kelantan’s cultural fabric over generations.

Reverend Lim Khet Keang of the Kelantan Presbyterian Church said Christians in Kota Bharu form a small minority, with churches that are modest in size but rich in fellowship.

“In terms of food, ayam percik, nasi dagang, budu and nasi kerabu Golok remain favourites, while western dishes like spaghetti tend to appeal more to the younger generation,” the 59-year-old told Bernama.

“In Kelantan, Christmas is celebrated in much the same way across the state. Some host dinners on Dec 24 or earlier, while others go carolling and visiting fellow church members before coming together for a shared meal,” he shared.

On Dec 25 itself, Christmas services are held in the morning, followed by simple gatherings where believers enjoy lunch with family or close friends.

Local culture, he added, is clearly reflected in these celebrations. At some churches, particularly the Wakaf Bharu Presbyterian Church, elderly worshippers can still be seen attending services in traditional sarongs and conversing in the local dialect – a sight rarely encountered elsewhere in the country.

Lim said the Kelantan Presbyterian Church in Kota Bharu, founded in 1938 and the state’s first, has about 150 active members. In addition, five smaller churches serve communities in Rantau Panjang, Tanah Merah, Kuala Krai, Gua Musang, and Wakaf Bharu in Tumpat.

Meanwhile, tutor Lee Lai Ting, 62, said Christmas celebrations at home and in churches are marked by modest decorations, including simply adorned Christmas trees.

“I decorated the Christmas tree myself to brighten the home for the season. The tree carries many meanings – green symbolises life and growth, the lights represent a bright life, and the star on top serves as a guide,” she said.

“Christmas in Kelantan is not commercial or lavish. It is centred on tradition, worship and family togetherness among the Christian minority,” Lee added, noting that gifts are usually simple, symbolising sharing and blessings, especially for children at church.