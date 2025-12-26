Bong Natal brightens Portuguese Settlement in Melaka

A local resident takes in the Christmas spirit at Melaka’s Portuguese Settlement, where lights and decorations brighten the season. (Bernama pic)

MELAKA : More than five centuries after Portuguese sailors first set foot on More than five centuries after Portuguese sailors first set foot on Melaka ’s shores, the spirit of Christmas still shines brightly at the Portuguese Settlement in Ujong Pasir, where faith, tradition and community remain deeply intertwined.

For the settlement’s more than 1,500 residents, Christmas is far more than a religious celebration: it is a vibrant expression of cultural identity – one that has been carefully preserved and joyfully passed down through generations.

Once again, the greeting “Bong Natal kung Bong Anu Nubu” – meaning “Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year” in Melaka’s Portuguese creole – rings through narrow lanes lined with colourfully decorated homes, each reflecting a heritage rooted in the 16th century.

For longtime resident Sara Friderica Santa Maria, 56, what sets the village’s Christmas celebrations apart is its strong sense of togetherness, as families and neighbours collectively transform the settlement into a festive spectacle.

“Every year the joy doubles, especially on Christmas Eve, when family members from near and far return home. Traditional dishes like devil curry, Portuguese tarts, sasagon, pickled chillies and seaweed jelly are a must,” she told Bernama.

While decorations vary according to each family’s means, Sara said heirlooms remain central to the celebrations. A Christmas tree more than 15 years old, along with figurines and ornaments handed down through generations, often takes pride of place in many homes.

Sara Friderica Santa Maria putting the finishing touches on her Christmas tree at her home in the settlement. (Bernama pic)

Across the roughly 200 households in the village, festive cheer spills outdoors, too, with residents engaging in friendly rivalry through creative decorations that delight both neighbours and visitors.

Among the most distinctive features is the traditional “lalerlaler” – crushed seashells scattered along yards and pathways to symbolise snowfall – a whimsical nod to Christmas imagery and the community’s seafaring roots.

“Each house has its own unique touch,” said Sara, a part-time Kristang language teacher and second-generation villager.

She added that the Melaka Historic City Council has also lent its support, particularly by enhancing decorative lighting around the iconic statue at the entrance to the Portuguese Settlement.

For newcomer Benchwen Chuakasikam, 33, who hails from Thailand, experiencing Christmas here for the first time has been unforgettable.

“This is my first Christmas at the settlement … seeing the preparations and decorations at every house since early December is something I’ve never experienced before,” she said.