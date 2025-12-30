Anonymous donor is changing lives through education

Chew Cai San is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in teaching, guidance and counselling thanks to a scholarship she received from Yayasan Tunku Abdul Rahman. (Chew Cai San pic)

PETALING JAYA : He lost his father at a young age. But unlike his two older siblings, he had the chance to pursue higher education – thanks to a mother who juggled multiple jobs, and kind individuals who stepped in to help every now and then.

That opportunity shaped the course of his life. He went on to complete his undergraduate studies at Universiti Malaya (UM) and later worked as a civil servant. Even as life became more comfortable, he never forgot the people who helped get him there.

Their kindness inspired him to give back to the Malaysian community. Before his passing, he bequeath RM1 million to Yayasan Tunku Abdul Rahman (YTAR), simply because he wanted to support underprivileged students who were committed to their education but who faced financial hardship.

His contribution led to the establishment of the Tunku Community Legacy Fund, through which seven students were awarded scholarships last October.

Among them is Chew Cai San, who is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in teaching, guidance and counselling at Institut Pendidikan Guru Kampus Tengku Ampuan Afzan in Pahang.

Chew (second from left), seen here with her family, is thankful that her father instilled in her the belief that an education would guarantee her a good future. (Chew Cai San pic)

Born to a Chinese father and an Orang Asli mother, Chew understood from young that education could shape one’s future.

While in primary school, she sometimes followed her father – a rubber tapper – to work. On one occasion, he told her something that stayed with her ever since.

“He said, ‘You need to study hard, so you don’t have to work under the hot sun. If you study hard, you’ll have a good future’,” the 20-year-old told FMT Lifestyle.

Her desire to become a counsellor and teacher was ignited when she visited her mother’s village.

“I saw that many children there felt that education wasn’t very important. I wanted to change that mindset and help them understand that education can change your future,” recalled Chew, who hails from Johor.

While in secondary school, she began teaching part-time, an experience which strengthened her resolve to make a difference in the lives of young people. However, pursuing that dream came with financial pressure.

So, when she received the YTAR scholarship, it felt as though a weight was lifted from her shoulders. “I am so thankful because I didn’t want to burden my parents,” said Chew, the second of four siblings.

Muhammad Ariff Shuqran Ismail is pursuing a degree in Malay literature after receiving a scholarship from Yayasan Tunku Abdul Rahman. (Muhammad Ariff Shuqran Ismail pic)

Another recipient is Muhammad Ariff Shuqran Ismail, who is pursuing a degree in Malay literature at UM. “I hope to become an educator and give back to the community,” the 29-year-old told FMT Lifestyle.

Ariff’s journey to pursuing a course he truly enjoys in university wasn’t straightforward. Although he has always loved language, his strong SPM results led him to be influenced by others to pursue a science programme instead.

However, he soon found himself struggling with his studies, and dropped out, venturing into business instead, selling comforters and running a food stall.

The pandemic, however, forced him to shut both businesses. To support himself, he worked as a Grab driver.

“I failed, but I learnt something from my failure,” said Ariff, who hails from Perlis and is the second of six siblings.

“It made me realise how important education is. Knowledge is something no one can take away from you,” he added.

Ariff hopes to be an educator someday, so he can do his part in giving back to the community. (Muhammad Ariff Shuqran Ismail pic)

This time, he returned to university with a clearer sense of what he wanted to do, and enrolled in a diploma in Malay literature programme at UM.

To fund his studies, he continued working as a Grab driver. The days were exhausting, but he persisted – and did well, even earning the “Universiti Malaya Director’s Award” for excellent results.

He pursued a degree next, and said that receiving the YTAR scholarship is something he is deeply grateful for. “Today, I am a recipient. But in the future, I hope to be a giver,” said Ariff.

As Chew and Ariff step into the new year, they do so with hope in their hearts.

For both students, the anonymous donor’s act of generosity has meant more than financial relief. It has presented them with the opportunity to transform not only their own lives, but the lives of others through education.

