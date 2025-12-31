5 Malaysian scientists who broke new ground in 2025

Ravigadevi Sambanthamurthi (pointing) led the landmark decoding of the oil palm genome. (Ravigadevi Sambanthamurthi pic)

PETALING JAYA : As fireworks mark the end of 2025, some of the year’s most meaningful breakthroughs will largely go unnoticed outside laboratories and lecture halls.

These have not not overnight successes, but milestones built on years – sometimes decades – of patient work.

Here are five Malaysians whose contributions to science, medicine and technology quietly shaped the year, and point to a more hopeful future.

Ravigadevi Sambanthamurthi

When Ravigadevi Sambanthamurthi was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society in 2025, she became the first Malaysian scientist to receive one of the world’s highest scientific honours.

Among her most influential contributions was leading the Malaysian team that successfully mapped the oil palm genome, a landmark scientific achievement published in “Nature”.

The research unlocked a deeper genetic understanding of the crop and led to the identification of the SHELL gene, which plays a critical role in determining oil yield.

Beyond academic prestige, the breakthrough had real implications for one of Malaysia’s most important industries, showing how fundamental research can translate into long-term national impact.

Her election to the Royal Society stands as both a personal milestone and a defining moment for Malaysian science on the global stage.

Ahmad Fauzi Ismail

Ahmad Fauzi Ismail (right), former UTM vice-chancellor, was recognised in 2025 for membrane technologies used in water treatment. (Ahmad Fauzi Ismail Facebook pic)

Few scientists shape both research and institutions the way Ahmad Fauzi Ismail has. A former vice-chancellor of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, he has long been a central figure in local science and higher education.

In 2025, he received the National Technologist Award for his pioneering work in membrane technology, innovations used in water treatment, desalination, gas separation and sustainable energy systems.

These technologies address some of the world’s most pressing challenges – from clean water access to industrial efficiency – often operating quietly behind the scenes.

The recognition reflects not just technical excellence, but a career dedicated to building solutions, and institutions, that endure well beyond the laboratory.

Ng Chi Huey

Ng Chi Huey’s award-winning research explores how hydrogen can be produced more efficiently from water. (UMS Facebook pic)

At Universiti Malaysia Sabah, Ng Chi Huey represents a new generation of Malaysian scientists tackling global challenges head-on.

In 2025, she received an Outstanding Early Career Research Award at the Malaysian Scopus Research Star Award for her work on hydrogen production from water using advanced catalysts, a crucial area in the global search for clean and renewable energy alternatives.

Hydrogen had long been seen as a potential game-changer, but efficiency remained a major hurdle.

The research of this UMS engineering faculty lecturer, funded by Petronas, contributed to closing that gap, positioning Malaysia within the circle of global clean-energy conservation, and showing how impactful research can emerge from local institutions.

Goh Hoe Han

Goh Hoe Han focuses on green hydrogen, translating research into national energy solutions. (Goh Hoe Han LinkedIn pic)

For Goh Hoe Han, science is inseparable from responsibility.

Awarded the National Young Scientist Award in 2025, the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia researcher has focused his work on green hydrogen, widely regarded as a key pathway towards reducing carbon emissions.

His research has since moved beyond academic study.

He now works closely with NanoMalaysia and the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation to help develop more sustainable energy solutions.

His work reflects a broader shift in Malaysian science – where research increasingly feeds into policy, industry collaboration and long-term environmental stewardship.

Mohd Hazwan Hussin

The green technology project by Mohd Hazwan Hussin (seated) turns oil palm biomass waste into anti-corrosion products. (Chemistry USM pic)

Sustainability took centre stage in Mohd Hazwan Hussin’s breakthrough year. In 2025, the Universiti Sains Malaysia chemist received the National Young Scientist Award (Chemistry) for a green technology project that transforms oil palm biomass waste into anti-corrosion products.

By finding value in agricultural waste, his research addressed two challenges at once – reducing environmental impact while producing practical industrial materials.

The project highlighted how science can move beyond the laboratory, turning by-products into solutions with real economic and environmental benefits.

It served as a reminder that innovation does not always mean creating something new from scratch. Sometimes, it begins by rethinking what people throw away.