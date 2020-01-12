Kampung Baru plan to be done by June, says Khalid

SHAH ALAM: The federal territories ministry is optimistic that the Kampung Baru Development Plan will be finalised by June this year based on the feedback received from the landowners.

Minister Khalid Abdul Samad said he has directed Kampong Bharu Development Corporation to hold meetings with the landowners to discuss issues that have arisen.

“These meetings have been held since early last month and we have met nearly 50% of the 5,374 landowners in Kampung Baru.

“From the total, 97% said they are ready to sell their lots to pave the way for the Kampung Baru Development Plan and Insya Allah (God willing), we will finalise it in the next six months,” he told reporters when met at the Khalid Samad Cup Unity Football Championship here today.

Khalid said this when asked on the status of the plan to redevelop Kampung Baru.

He added that the ministry is prepared to take the necessary steps if it failed to get 100% approval from the landowners.

“However, we are confident with the new offer we gave, we will get the approval from all the landowners.”

The government had announced a new offer of RM1,000 per square foot as the final price for buying over land in Kampung Baru compared to RM850 previously.

RM150 per sq ft of the purchase price would be paid in the form of stakes in a special purpose vehicle (SPV) that will be set up to facilitate the redevelopment.



