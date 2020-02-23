No statements as party leaders leave dinner

PETALING JAYA: Leaders of PKR, PPBM and PAS, reportedly aligned to Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, left after a dinner for MPs tonight without speaking to the media.

The leaders started leaving the ballroom at Level 3D of the hotel – the venue where Pakatan Harapan announced its historic election victory in 2018 – at about 10pm.

The dinner was held following separate meetings held by the PPBM top brass, Umno Supreme Council members, and PKR leaders and MPs aligned to PKR deputy president Mohamed Azmin Ali.

The meetings had fuelled intense speculation about the breakup of Pakatan Harapan and a change of federal government with MPs from PPBM, Umno, PAS and some from PKR forming a new coalition.

Among those from PPBM at tonight’s dinner were party president Muhyhiddin Yassin, Youth leader Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and party colleagues Redzuan Md Yusoff, Marzuki Yahya, Faizal Azumu and Zahid Mat Arip.

Other party presidents who attended were PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Others included Opposition Leader and Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Umno secretary-general Annuar Musa, PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man and Barisan Nasional secretary-general Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor.

Mahathir chaired a PPBM meeting with party leaders this morning and left for his residence at Seri Kembangan.

It was initially speculated that he would be seeking an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, followed by a meeting with Azmin and his supporters at the dinner at the Sheraton.

However, an aide at the Prime Minister’s Office said there would not be any announcements tonight, and that Mahathir would not be at the dinner.

PKR leaders and MPs aligned to Azmin had held a closed door meeting at the hotel earlier.

Separately, supporters of PKR president Anwar Ibrahim gathered at his home in Segambut for a prayer session, where he confirmed that there had been an attempt to betray Pakatan Harapan.

He speculated that some changes might take place tomorrow.



