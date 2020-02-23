Wait for elections, don’t hijack govt, says Mat Sabu

KEPALA BATAS: Umno and PAS should wait until the next general election and not hijack the Pakatan Harapan government mid-term to form a new coalition government, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu said today.

He said they should follow good democratic practices and not “enter by the window or backdoor” to form the government.

Mohamad, who is popular known as Mat Sabu, noted that PAS has a track record of trying to join earlier Umno-dominated governments.

“In 2004, when Abdullah Ahmad Badawi became the prime minister, PAS wanted to join Umno to form a unity government, but former PAS spiritual advisor Tok Guru Nik Aziz Nik Mat was against the idea as PAS was with Pakatan Rakyat at the time.

“When Najib became the prime minister PAS also took efforts to join the government, but that didn’t work out. Now it is doing it again with Dr Mahathir Mohamad,” he said.

He said Barisan Nasional, having secured several by-election victories, could afford to wait for the next general election if they were confident of victory.

Mohamad would not answer questions about his party’s stand if Mahathir formed a new government with Umno and PAS, and would not comment on reports that several party leaders had been in audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara today.

“It is all a stormy wave in politics, but temporary, Pakatan Harapan is still relevant and strong,” he said.

He said the Pakatan Harapan government had delivered 60% of its election promises, although the public was not aware of it. He urged party leaders to explain the coalition’s achievements to the grassroots.



