All 26 ministerial appointments revoked

PETALING JAYA: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong has given his consent to Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s decision to revoke all ministerial appointments, Chief Secretary to the Government Mohd Zuki Ali has announced.

He said the move is based on Article 43(5) of the Constitution.

“Pursuant to this, all administerial positions (including those of the deputy prime minister, minister, deputy minister and political secretary) have been terminated,” Zuki said.

Article 43 states that ministers hold their appointments at the pleasure of the King unless revoked on the advice of the prime minister.

The revocation of the appointments come in the wake of Mahathir’s resignation as prime minister earlier today, causing the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan coalition government that he led.

His resignation was accepted by the King at an audience this evening. However, Mahathir was appointed as interim prime minister pending the formation of a new Cabinet and a new government.

Mahathir’s resignation came after a day of political manoeuvres among MPs from PPBM, Umno, PAS and others intent on forming a new coalition to take power.

Last month, FMT reported that forces aligned to Mahathir were moving to form a new political alignment that would sideline DAP and thwart Anwar Ibrahim’s hopes of taking over from Mahathir.

Earlier today, Anwar said Mahathir had not been involved in Sunday’s manoeuvres.

Mahathir resigned as PPBM chairman this morning, while PKR sacked its deputy president Azmin Ali and vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin. Nine MPs allied to them then resigned from the party to form an independent bloc.



