Malaysia receives medical devices from China for police

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has received more than 20,000 medical devices from China specially for use by police personnel, Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said.

He said the aid was handed over to Malaysian ambassador to China Raja Nushirwan Zainal Abidin and Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) representative Chern Lea Keong at the Malaysian embassy in Beijing yesterday.

“More medical device assistance! Thank you again to China for contributing 1,000 face masks, 20,000 medical masks, 100 protective clothing and 100 goggles, this time specially for our police personnel.

“Malaysia and China are inseparable,” he said in a Facebook post last night.

Hishammuddin had received Chinese ambassador to Malaysia Bai Tian at Wisma Putra in Putrajaya on Monday to discuss Malaysia-China ties which, he said, should be strengthened in various sectors as well as focus on efforts to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Police are helping to ensure the movement control order from March 18 to 31 is carried out smoothly.

Yesterday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government would also be deploying members of the armed forces from tomorrow to assist police in enforcing the order.

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



