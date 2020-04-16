Selangor to go ahead with e-bazaar

PETALING JAYA: Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari says the state’s e-bazaar initiative will continue during the fasting month, giving his assurance that it will not go against any ruling set by Putrajaya.

In a Facebook interview with Amanah Youth members today, he said restaurants and agro bazaars had been allowed to operate during the movement control order (MCO) through the use of online orders and delivery services.

“Currently, restaurants can still operate and deliver food. They are no different from bazaars.

“Currently, the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) has set up farmer’s markets, which are also based on the concept of stalls offering goods which can be sent to homes through delivery,” he said.

This comes after Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said Ramadan bazaars will not be allowed in any form, including the “drive-thru” and “pack and pick” methods previously mooted.

He said the National Security Council had considered allowing e-bazaars to be held for the sale of food during Ramadan. However, he said the council decided that any form of business related to Ramadan bazaars or food stalls should be prohibited.

Amirudin said the state government’s move to go ahead with its e-bazaar was not to diminish Putrajaya’s efforts in breaking the Covid-19 chain of infection.

He said Selangor only wanted to ensure traders to benefit and make e-commerce part of their culture.

“I believe that at the state level there is no such attempt to thwart the government’s efforts. In fact, the state government has made additional efforts in breaking the chain of Covid-19 infection.”

He said he will be announcing the implementation mechanism for e-bazaars in Selangor later this week or next week.

He said 15 locations had been identified to be converted to central kitchens, which will comprise of 10 to 20 stalls each, with social distancing being maintained.

“At the state government level, the implementation will be managed by Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBI) and Yayasan Hijrah Selangor,” he added.

